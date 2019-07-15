After scanning photos of the best hair, nail, and makeup looks that lit up recent high fashion runways, I can't wait to try out the biggest fall 2019 beauty trends. As someone who has been rocking minimal makeup and a low bun for the past few months — anything other than mascara and a tinted balm will melt off my face and my long hair is stifling when it's hot out — I'm stoked to get back into temperatures that will let me be more creative with my beauty look. Statement lips, hair I've actually styled, and bold eyeliner, I'm coming for you!

The coolest thing about runway beauty is that there are no limits when it comes to creating looks that are otherworldly and beyond artistic. The thing is, sometimes that means they're not super easy to recreate. With wearability in mind, I rounded up seven standout trends that you'll actually be able to try IRL, some of which are classic fall favorites and others that will likely surprise you. No matter whether your look skews more classic or experimental, there'll be something you'll definitely want to try out. Take a look at all of them below and get inspired.

Matte Red Lips

Red lips for fall and winter are nothing new (they're probably one of the most classic beauty looks around), but they've got major staying power for a reason. Brands with the likes of Louis Vuitton, Paco Rabanne, Helmut Lang, and Versace featured cherry red pouts on their runways, pairing them with different eye looks. Whether you prefer a bold winged liner or minimal mascara is up to you.

Braids on Braids

Whether you opt for inside out french braids or Wednesday Adams-style plaits, you'll be channeling models who walked for brands like Ulla Johnson, Tory Burch, Prada, and Chromat.

Neon Accents

This is definitely one of the most playful trends of the bunch and simply consists of adding streaks of neon to your eyes. Whether you do it via eyeshadow or eye liner and in thick or thin form is up to you — take creative liberty! Guy Laroche, Carolina Herrera, and Natasha Zinko all had the bright idea for their fall 2019 shows.

Bejeweled Hair

Cristian Siriano and Area majorly glammed up their runways via hair baubles ranging from subtle barrettes to all-over bejeweling. This trend would be incredible to rock for a formal party or dinner, but it totally screams New Year's Eve.

Glitter Eyes

Don't be stingy with the sparkle this fall — Rodarte proved that eyes and lips boasting disco ball-level shimmer look all kinds of cool, while Dries Van Noten opted for a slightly more subtle glitter look. (If that's even a thing.)

Crimped Hair

Remember that crimping iron you probably owned in the early to mid-2000s? It might be time to pull it out again. Brands like Oscar de la Renta and Michael Kors adhered to the whole bigger is better mentality when it came to their models' fall 2019 hairstyles, and I've got to say, it made a huge statement.