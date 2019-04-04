You might have heard that the Queen of all musical Queens just signed a creative partnership with one of the biggest streetwear brands around, and if you've been wondering what exactly the Beyoncé x Adidas collaboration will feature, the answer is almost too much goodness to handle. In an announcement released today it was revealed that adidas will be entering into what they call a creative partnership with Beyoncé, and if that's not a dream duo then I don't know what is.

As reported by CNBC's Jess Golden via a Twitter post, the deal is set to be "multi-layered"; "Beyoncé will be a creative partner for the brand, develop new signature footwear and apparel, as well as re-launch her Ivy Park brand with adidas." Yes, you read that right, not only will Beyoncé be designing all new products for Adidas, but she'll also be re-launching Ivy Park, her own line of athletic wear that she co-founded in 2016 with Topshop. If hoodies, leggings, tees, track pants and the like with Bey's touch sound like things your wardrobe needs, make some space during your upcoming spring cleaning but they're about to become a reality. As Complex points out, this will be Beyoncé's first foray into footwear and seeing she rocks both sneakers and knee-high stilettos on the regular, I can only imagine what she'll come up with.

“This is the partnership of a lifetime for me. Adidas has had tremendous success in pushing creative boundaries. We share a philosophy that puts creativity, growth and social responsibility at the forefront of business. I look forward to re-launching and expanding Ivy Park on a truly global scale with a proven, dynamic leader," Beyoncé said in a statement.

Um, okay, Bey! This is also the partnership of a lifetime to us, your fans, and I think I speak for everyone when I say we cannot wait to see the creative genius it results in. When Ivy Park first launched it was a total hit, so you know the re-launch is going to be even bigger. No further information has been released in regard to where or when the collaborative products will launch or what their price tags will look like, so keep your eyes peeled. Seeing as Adidas is pretty reliable when it comes to generally affordable apparel and footwear, it's likely the new products will be accessible to all.

This news comes on the tail of a report from US Weekly that Beyoncé is also working on new music and a Netflix special. While a record full of entirely new tracks is not on the bill, fans can expect "a deluxe album filled with old songs" as well as a few new tracks. I'll take it! In terms of the Netflix special, Bey is working on a documentary that will center on her 2018 Coachella set. With it, she became the first black woman to ever headline the festival so yeah, it was a big deal.

All hail the Queen, am I right?