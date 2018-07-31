Having a workout buddy to motivate you and hold you accountable for your sweat sessions makes working out out feel so much more enjoyable, not to mention a whole lot less like a chore. And, if you ask me, the best feeling in the world is when your supportive SO wants to join in on your routine. It's another opportunity to spend quality time together, and really, how often do either of you get a chance to challenge each other like that? While there are so many exercises you can do as a couple, the best workout to do with your SO is actually super simple, so there won't be any need to hit up pricey workout classes or risk face-planting as you experiment with partner yoga — which is comforting, you know?

According to a new study from TreadmillReviews.net, the most popular form of exercise among roughly 1,000 surveyed couples between the ages of 18 and 76 is — drum roll, please — a nice, leisurely walk as a pair. The results showed that 60 percent of people surveyed said they regularly find time to go for a walk with their partner, and that doing so has led to a more positive outlook on their relationship overall.

The respondents revealed that the simple act of lacing up their sneakers with their SO and going for a 30-minute stroll a few times a week has made them happier and more sexually satisfied in their relationships.

So the next time you catch yourself thinking that walking isn't "enough of a workout," think again, peeps. The mere act of moving your body enough so that your heart rate picks up is considered cardiovascular exercise, so by hitting the pavement or meandering around the block with bae, you and your partner will be doing wonders for not just your heart health, but your overall wellness, too.

Plus, according to a study published in the the Primary Care Companion to the Journal of Clinical Psychiatry, even a workout as simple as walking can help reduce feelings of anxiety and curb negative moods overall, making the exercise a really effective form of self-care. What's more, a 2010 study showed that walking outside in nature can even increase your self-esteem. Not bad for an "easy" workout, right?

And, as the original survey points out, walking is a pretty low-impact workout, meaning you can easily chat with your SO and catch up on both of your days, all while you exercise together.

#Goals, amirite?

But, IMO, the most fascinating benefit of including your partner in your exercise routine is this: According to Psychology Today, when you coordinate your actions with someone else's during a workout (like you'll probably be doing when your steps sync up during your daily ~romantic stroll~), you're actually increasing your emotional bond with that person. This is known as "nonverbal mimicry," the mental health outlet explains, and "those who experience or engage in it tend to report greater feelings of having 'bonded' with their partner."

When it comes down to it, any form of exercise you choose to do alongside your bae will benefit both your physical and mental health and your relationship — but the best one just happens to be a total walk in the park.