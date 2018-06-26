Summertime is all about traveling, relaxing, and restoring, but that doesn't mean your workout routine has to fall by the wayside in the process. Whether you're going for a run outside to enjoy some breathtaking views of your travel destination, or you're doing a quick circuit in the gym before you hit the beach for the day, staying active while traveling is an awesome way to feel your best all vacation long. Nowadays, the easiest way to stay on track with all of your fitness goals is to download workout apps to use while traveling, so you can let technology do all the planning and let your body do the rest.

Of course, you don't have to work out while you're on vacation by any means, and you definitely don't have to feel guilty if you decide to devote your travels to complete and utter relaxation. After all, you work hard, and you deserve that quality R&R, girl.

But if you find yourself with a little extra free time on your vacation, or your body's simply craving some movement while you're OOO, these five apps will help you recreate your workout routine abroad. Traveling and taking care of yourself really do go hand-in-hand, my friends.

Download Zeamo To Find Gyms Near You Zeamo If you're really not about that crappy-hotel-gym life, I feel you, girl. More often than not, those "fitness centers" are usually the size of a shoebox, and you'd literally bet money that all two of the treadmills are occupied. Not ideal, right? Zeamo, however, lets you find gyms in your area that offer day, week, and month passes that'll keep your wallet and your body happy. The app even allows you to use filters so you can narrow down your options based on your amenity and activity preferences. Once that's all set, you'll get a pass for the gym of your choosing, and you're good to go.

Use Strava To Navigate Outdoor Runs In A New City Strava If your travels take you somewhere sunny and gorgeous, why stay cooped up in the gym when you can run (or bike, or even walk) outside and catch some sweet views while you work up a sweat? Whether you're cycling or running, Strava helps you track all your stats, and it even provides you with the best route to take based on how many miles you want to go and how long you want your workout to be. Plus, the app lets you snap pics of your surroundings to share with your BFFs after the fact — because how can you not stop to snap some photos when you're running on the beach and come across a a beautiful sunset?

To Connect With A Trainer In Your Area, Aaptiv Is The Way To Go Aaptiv Wouldn't it be an absolute dream come true to bring a personal trainer with you wherever you go? Well, with Aaptiv, it's actually possible, because the app has thousands of pre-recorded audio workouts to choose from, all of which are voiced by kickass, professional fitness trainers. Whether you're in the mood for a challenging HIIT workout, a relaxing yoga flow, or some cardio-based rowing exercises, Aaptiv will not only give you the exact sweat sesh you're craving, but it'll also cater the workout to your unique fitness level.

For Your Own Personal Workout Plan, Use Nike Training Club Nike Training Club Real talk: Just the name of this app alone makes me feel like I'm part of some super badass, exclusive club for athletes. And in fact, that's kind of what the app actually is: Nike Training Club provides you with over 175 free workouts, including yoga, strength training, endurance-based exercises, and so much more. Whether you're a seasoned athlete or you're just settling into a regular workout routine, anyone and everyone can find something that works for them in this user-friendly app. Rest assured, you'll come home from your vacay feeling stronger than ever.