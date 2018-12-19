If anyone or anything deserves major kudos for stepping up their game in 2018, it's got to be drugstore makeup brands. We've seen formulas on-par with (and sometimes, even better than) the high-quality products that line the shelves at Sephora and other more luxe retailers, as well as more innovative launches and — slowly but surely — more inclusive shade ranges. With this in mind, I was eager to review the best-selling beauty products at CVS in 2018 and see what products made the list of items shoppers most often added to their carts.

I don't know if this is a bona fide fact or just an often-told beauty myth, but ever since I started dabbling in the world of makeup, experts whose opinions I trusted always made sure to inform me know that splurging on mascara was simply not necessary. Above all other products, I was always reassured that drugstore mascaras could get the job done just as well as any formula over $20 I could buy elsewhere. If you've tried number one on the CVS list of best-sellers, the L’Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Washable Mascara ($10, cvs.com), then you likely know this to be true. This formula really took the beauty community by storm, and the high impact results (as well as the chrome pink tube) had many calling it a dupe for Too Faced's iconic Better Than Sex Mascara ($24 toofaced.com), aka the number one best-selling prestige mascara in America. I'm hardly surprised this tube of lash-enhancing goodness made the list, but I'm definitely impressed that it came in at number one. I'm glad I'm not the only one who firmly believes that you really can come across the best mascaras at the drugstore!

Number two on the best-sellers list is another cult favorite, the Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Dark Circles Treatment Concealer($10, cvs.com). This has been a tried and true go-to for beauty-lovers for years, thanks to its unique soft applicator and ability to color correct even the darkest of undereyes. Clearly, the shade expansion in January that created six additional shades made it even more popular amongst consumers — see what happens when you include a variety of shade ranges, @other brands? More people try, buy, and love, and you make it on a best-selling products list!

Number three on the list, you ask? I've tried and loved the WUNDERBROW 1-Step Brow Gel ($22, cvs.com) in the past, but I didn't realize it had such a large fanbase, and I'm glad so many are aware of how great and long-lasting this brow product truly is. At over $20, it's definitely at the top of the spectrum as far as drugstore pricing goes, but the results are undoubtedly worth it. Hair-like fibers come in five different shade options and attach onto your brows to create a realistic, fuller finish in just a few swipes.

When it comes to shopping drugstore items that aren't at the ready to swatch before you buy, I've never been sure which eyeliner pencils were worth my time and money. Seeing as the Revlon ColorStay Eye Liner ($9, cvs.com) is number four on the best-selling products list, I now have an answer to my quiery. Available in six shades, this waterproof liner has a smudger on ond end so you can smoke out your look, and once you've blended to your desired finish, you don't have to worry about getting raccoon eyes as the day does on. The formula is long-wearing and smudgeproof, so the lines you draw will stay put for hours.

Rounding out the top five are the Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipsticks ($10 each, cvs.com), my favorite of which happens to be cool-toned pink shade "Dreamer." If you're into a more bold look though, there's a total of 20 different shades available on the CVS website and in stores, so you've definitely got options. This formula boasts powerful pigmentation and up to 16-hour wear time, so it's safe to say you'll want to stock up after trying one out.

All great buys, right? Filling slots six through 10 are the following products: the Ardell Natural Multipack Lashes ($12, cvs.com), the Physician’s Formula Murumuru Butter Bronzer ($16, cvs.com), the NYX Professional Makeup Make Up Setting Spray ($9, cvs.com), the e.l.f. Face Primer in "Poreless" ($12, cvs.com), and finally, the L'Oreal Paris True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer ($15, cvs.com), the last of which I actually used on my arms all summer to give an airbrushed, highlighted finish that accompanied my crop tops perfectly. All in all, none of the items on this list surprise me — like I said, drugstore brands are stepping up their game! Still, I look forward to seeing these picks remain the best-sellers for 2019, or if some new launches end up taking their places.