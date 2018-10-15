For a lot of folks, the pinnacle of eyebrow makeup is Glossier's Boy Brow. When the brand first launched this product back in 2015, it became an instant cult-favorite. First, you've got its formula, which has a gel-like consistency that offers a serious, but never crunchy hold, and then there's the teeny tiny brush, which makes it super easy to fill in sparse areas. But if you're looking for one of the best Boy Brow dupes — maybe you can't get your hands on a tube (Glossier doesn't ship everywhere), or are looking for a product that'll last you a bit longer (Boy Brow, is, admittedly, very small) — you've come to the right place.
Ahead are three great products that work just as well as Boy Brow. Whether you're looking for a clear gel to tame your brows or a long-lasting tint, you'll find it below. These options also come in a tad more shades than Boy Brow — auburn-haired beauties, rejoice.
And in case you're new to the world of eyebrow makeup, or unsure of how to properly groom your brows, here's a tip: always brush your brows up, not down — this tames them better, makes them appear thicker, and generally results in a more natural look.
1A Best-Selling Tint From The Queen Of Eyebrows — And It Comes In Eight Shades
Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel is a near dead-ringer for Boy Brow for a few reasons. Firstly, it has a gel formula that offers just as serious of a non-crunchy hold as the Glossier version. And while Anastasia's brush is slightly larger than that of Boy Brow, the shape is similar. It's fluffy, but still allows for precise control since the bristles are quite stiff. But what makes Anastasia Beverly Hills' gel so unique is the way it adds thickness to your brows. Instead of just plumping each hair (which it does quite well), the formula uses light-reflecting pigment to make your brows appear fuller. It sounds gimmicky, but it actually works, resulting in a thick set of brows that look natural and gorgeous.
2Another Great, Slightly More Affordable Tint — And This One Has A Teeny Brush Like Boy Brow's
One of my favorite things about Boy Brow is the fact that the brush is teeny tiny, which allows me to fill in the sparsest areas of my brows with ease. The most similar version I've found is Queen of the Fill Tinted Eyebrow Makeup. Its triangle-shaped brush ensures that every last hair gets a hit of color — even the tiniest ones. The formula is also a winner; it's cruelty-free, and both sweat- and water-resistant. It also uses polymers to plump up your brows, which makes them appear that much thicker. And since it comes in a pretty decent range of shades, you should be able to find one that matches your hair color easily.
Available shades: auburn, black, blonde, light medium, medium dark
3A Clear Gel For All-Day Hold — And It's Super Budget-Friendly
One of the best additions to the Boy Brow range was the introduction of its clear shade, which made people with already full brows very happy. But if $16 seems a little steep for a clear brow gel, you'll love NYX Control Freak Eyebrow Gel. At just $6, this gel is the same price of a latte, but delivers a whole lot more. It glides on easily, and instead of being overly sticky or too watery, NYX's formula has the perfect consistency to keep your brows in place without making them feel crunchy. Your brows stay flexible while still retaining serious hold — so you can reap the benefits of Boy Brow without trying to match your shade to the correct tint.
