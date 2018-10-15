For a lot of folks, the pinnacle of eyebrow makeup is Glossier's Boy Brow. When the brand first launched this product back in 2015, it became an instant cult-favorite. First, you've got its formula, which has a gel-like consistency that offers a serious, but never crunchy hold, and then there's the teeny tiny brush, which makes it super easy to fill in sparse areas. But if you're looking for one of the best Boy Brow dupes — maybe you can't get your hands on a tube (Glossier doesn't ship everywhere), or are looking for a product that'll last you a bit longer (Boy Brow, is, admittedly, very small) — you've come to the right place.

Ahead are three great products that work just as well as Boy Brow. Whether you're looking for a clear gel to tame your brows or a long-lasting tint, you'll find it below. These options also come in a tad more shades than Boy Brow — auburn-haired beauties, rejoice.

And in case you're new to the world of eyebrow makeup, or unsure of how to properly groom your brows, here's a tip: always brush your brows up, not down — this tames them better, makes them appear thicker, and generally results in a more natural look.

1 A Best-Selling Tint From The Queen Of Eyebrows — And It Comes In Eight Shades Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel $21 Amazon See On Amazon Anastasia Beverly Hills Tinted Brow Gel is a near dead-ringer for Boy Brow for a few reasons. Firstly, it has a gel formula that offers just as serious of a non-crunchy hold as the Glossier version. And while Anastasia's brush is slightly larger than that of Boy Brow, the shape is similar. It's fluffy, but still allows for precise control since the bristles are quite stiff. But what makes Anastasia Beverly Hills' gel so unique is the way it adds thickness to your brows. Instead of just plumping each hair (which it does quite well), the formula uses light-reflecting pigment to make your brows appear fuller. It sounds gimmicky, but it actually works, resulting in a thick set of brows that look natural and gorgeous. Available shades: blonde, brunette, chocolate, granite