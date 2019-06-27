There’s no denying that rejection can be a tough pill to swallow. Whether you’ve gone on a single date with someone or seven, the idea that they don't want to pursue things further can take a toll on your self-confidence. But here’s the thing. The alternative to rejection is ghosting, and IMHO, that’s far more potentially destructive. So, what is the best rejection text to receive? Typically, it's a blend of honesty, compassion, and perhaps even a little bit of encouragement to soften the blow.

I’ve seen the power that a rejection text can have firsthand. Two years back, one of my besties was eagerly trying to set me up with her coworker, Greg. I met him at a Halloween party, we exchanged numbers and began texting about meeting up for drinks. The timing couldn’t have been worse for Greg, however — because I ended up hanging out with the guy I’d been crushing super hard on all summer long (my current boyfriend) shortly after that, and fell head over strappy stacked heels. Needless to say, Greg didn’t have a shot to shoot. So, when he reached out again, I decided to be totally direct. I told him he seemed like an awesome guy — but that things had taken a serious turn with someone else, and I felt strongly that I needed to see that through. Greg thanked me for being so upfront rather than leading him on or going MIA. “You seem really awesome, too," he wrote. "I hope everything works out for you.” It felt like dating karma gold.

Wondering what it takes to turn someone down politely? Take some cues from these ladies’ stories of the best rejection texts they’ve ever received.

When It's Purely Practical Giphy I went on three dates with a guy and it was basically, “hey, I’ve been thinking about this a lot. With our different schedules and the distance, I don’t think I want to pursue anything further. I have had a great time and loved getting to know you, and will always remember that!” I work Wednesday — Sunday and he’s a Monday — Friday guy, and he lives in a suburb across the city (35-45 minute drive) so it made sense, and the message was actually very nice! — RaineBearNW

When It's A Time Issue It's A Time Issue Giphy “To be honest, I realized that I don’t have time to date and don’t feel like I would be able to see you or appreciate you as much as you deserve.” — clementineflyingfox

When The Heart Just Isn't In It Giphy "Hey — I'm really sorry, but I've had a gut check and have decided that my heart just isn't into this. I feel bad telling you this a day after we made plans to hang out, but I've realized my intuition is loud enough on this one that it's important to listen to." — thirdsacharmer

When The Connection Isn't There Giphy "Hey! I just wanted to thank you again but I also want to be honest with you... I didn’t really feel a connection, we have very different passions and interests. I’m sorry but I hope things work out for you :)" Nothing really remarkable here, but I thought it was a perfectly pleasant way to tell me there was no interest. — Nitr0vert

When There's No Future There, But They Have That Taco Talent Giphy "Hey! Good to hear from you. I had a great time on both our dates, but to be totally transparent, I’m not sure I see this going anywhere. I hope you find happiness… you have a lot to offer (and make a mean batch of tacos), so no doubt you will! — Sara, 29

When There's Still Some Healing Left To Do Giphy "You’re amazing — I’m just realizing that even though I thought I was ready to date again after my last breakup, I’m actually not. Best of luck with your exams, I know you’re going to crush them!" — Janelle, 25