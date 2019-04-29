The Best Primers On Walmart.com For All Your Makeup Looks

You'd think foundation would be the base of a great makeup look, but primers deserve a spot as the first step in your routine. With the right formula, primers can do some seriously heavy lifting. Whether you're looking to disguise pores, achieve an even complexion, enhance color payoff, hydrate the skin, or fight unwanted oils, the best makeup primers can do it all. There's a primer for nearly every concern nowadays: think mascara primers with added fibers for length, lipstick primers for long-lasting color, and best-selling eyeshadow primers for intensified color payoff.

To update your routine, it's likely all you need is a quick trip over to Walmart.com to find the best primer for your skin type and concern. After all, prepping the skin before makeup application is the first step toward achieving a long-lasting, smooth, and flawless look. For the best primers on Walmart.com for every makeup look imaginable, read on.

Try This Pick For Fresh, Poreless Skin That's Baby Smooth

Maybelline Baby Skin Instant Pore Eraser $6 Walmart Babies have got it made — they have the smoothest, most even skin that's so difficult to achieve in adulthood. This primer will get your complexion looking as close to newborn-baby-perfect as possible. It erases pores, hydrates the skin, and gives an angelic smooth matte finish. Shop Now

A Volumizing Lip Primer Gives You A Pout That Doesn't Fade

Hard Candy Plumping Volumizing Lip Primer, 1380 Clear $6 Walmart Not only does this lip primer ensure long-lasting wear from any of your favorite lip colors, but it also plumps the lips for a fuller-looking pout. Shop Now

For A Blurred Canvas, Use This Highly Rated Primer

Revlon youth fx fill + blur primer for face/neck $9 Walmart This highly rated primer for the face and neck smoothes wrinkles with micro-fillers and optical diffusers for a plump complexion. Shop Now

A Dewy Formula Helps Dry Skin In Need Of A Little Glow

wet n wild Photo Focus Dewy Face Primer, Till Prime Dew Us Part $5 Walmart When you've got dry skin, achieving that dewy, hydrated glow is no easy feat. This primer is infused with vitamin E and pearl pigments to hydrate the skin throughout the day while offering an instant radiant glow. Shop Now

A Combination Primer Offers Sun Protection And Brighter Skin

Neutrogena Healthy Skin Primer Broad Spectrum SPF 15 $12 Walmart Want a primer that also acts as skin care? This two-in-one sunscreen primer protects the skin with broad spectrum SPF 15; meanwhile, brightening antioxidants enhance tone and complexion. Shop Now

Banish Oily Skin With A Primer That Gives You An All-Day Matte Finish

L'Oreal Paris Infallible Matte-Lock Mattifying Primer 120 Clear $11 Walmart Tired of your makeup melting throughout the day? Kiss midday shine goodbye with this mattifying makeup primer. It blurs imperfections, smoothes the complexion, and locks in a matte finish that lasts all day long. Shop Now

This Primer Helps Eyeshadow Stay Put Once And For All

Maybelline Master Prime Long-Lasting Eyeshadow Base $8 Walmart Whether your go-to look is a mixture of muted nudes or a deep smoky eye, an eyelid primer makes all the difference. This eyeshadow primer smooths the skin, enhances the color of your shadow, and significantly increases wear time. Shop Now

This Lip Primer Stops Feathering Before It Starts

NYX Professional Makeup Lip Primer, Nude $7 Walmart If you struggle with feathering, a lip primer is a must-try. This one evens tone, smoothes the lips and fills in any micro-creases that cause feathering for an even and bold lip look that lasts longer. Shop Now

Get Your Fullest Lashes Ever With This Cult-Classic Primer

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Primer Mascara $6 Walmart Lash primers are a must-have for short, thin lashes. This one amplifies mascara for lashes that look longer, fuller, and flake-free. Shop Now

Intensify Your Eyeshadow With This Pigment Primer

NYX Professional Makeup Pigment Primer $4 Walmart Like an eyeshadow magnet, this eyelid primer grabs on to color for intense results while reducing fallout, creasing, and smudging. Shop Now

Minimize The Appearance Of Pores And Shine With A K-Beauty Primer

Touch In Sol No Pore Blemish Primer $13 Walmart Designed specifically for breakout-prone skin types, this primer smooths the skin's texture to disguise pores and control oil all day long. Shop Now

For Acne-Prone Skin With Redness, Try A Green-Tinted Primer

e.l.f. Blemish Control Face Primer, Large $10 Walmart Formulated with salicylic acid, vitamin E, and tea tree oil, this primer does so much more than prep the skin for makeup—it helps fight breakouts before they even surface. Shop Now

For An Added Boost Of Hydration, This Cooling Primer Is Perfect

Hard Candy Sheer Envy Cooling Primer Stick $8 Walmart This water-based primer is an ultra-hydrating stick formula that glides on easily, cooling the skin and leaving a blurred, perfected base. Shop Now

