When I feel like my toast deserves a little extra-special love, I mash up some avocado and slather it on — problem solved. Funny enough, it seems skincare brands in 2019 are taking the same approach to complexions that I typically take towards toast; avocado is totally taking over the beauty industry, with new products dropping every month that utilize its hydrating benefits. If you've never thought to add this superfood into your routine before, allow me to wax poetic on the best new avocado skincare products from 2019 that are worth adding to your collection. Whether you're looking for a mask, a moisturizer, or a mineral soak, this fact remains true: Avocado makes everything better.

For Avo + Anti-Aging

Glow Recipe released their original avo mask last year, but they just dropped two new avocado sleep masks, both of which are formulated with encapsulated retinol, aka retinol that's wrapped in more gentle ingredients, to soothe as it sinks into skin. Avo, hyalurionic acid, and niacinamide keep the Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask ($42, sephora.com) as well as the Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Sleeping Mask ($49, sephora.com) super moisturizing, even as powerful retinol is hard at work turning back time.

For Avo + Hydration

Don't have all night to reap avocado's hydrating benefits? The Origins Drink Up Intensive Overnight Hydrating Mask with Avocado & Swiss Glacier Water ($26, sephora.com) might be more your speed. Nourishing avocado is teamed up with hyaluronic acid and Swiss glacier water, known for being especially pure and mineral-rich, to give parched skin a much-needed refresh. Let your skin drink it up instantly, and reap the hydrating benefits for up to 72 hours.

For Avo + Soothing

Mustela products are made for babies, so you know they've got sensitive skin mastered. The Mustela Stelatopia Emollient Face Cream ($14, mustela.com) has a 97% natural formula that, like many Mustela products, utilizes avocado's hydrating and nourishing benefits. If you experience eczema or other uncomfortable skin conditions, a generous slather of this cream will soothe instantly, as well as help improve your complexion for the long haul. Personally, I love to slather myself in Mustela products whenever I get a sunburn — nothing else feels quite so soothing on my tender, burnt skin.

For Avo + Relaxation

Having a low-key night in? You already know you deserve a bath! Might I suggest Dr Teal's Ultra Moisturizing Mineral Soak in Super Moisturizer Avocado Oil ($7, walmart.com) to up the ante a bit? Mineral salts make a bath super soothing, and the added avocado really amps up moisture. If you're as lazy as me, you might sometimes complain that moisturizing your body from head to toe is a chore, but laying in a tub filled with these salts allows you to soak in moisture without ever lifting a finger. Talk about relaxing.

For Avo + Nourishment

Kiehl's is a brand that really hits it out of the park when it comes to avocado formulas, and their latest is the Kiehl's Avocado Nourishing Hydration Mask ($45, sephora.com), an ultra-nourishing mask packed with avo times two. Avocado fruit extract and avocado oil are utilized in this formula, along with hydrating primrose oil, so skin ends up soft and supple after just one 15-minute application. Slather this baby on the same way I pack my mashed avo onto toast, and you'll be good to go.