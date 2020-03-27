I wouldn’t dare challenge your familiarity with Korean skin care products (and if you don’t have a sheet mask, an essence, or a BB cream in your stash, where ya been!?). Korean makeup, however, is a story less often told in the West. But there’s really no reason for that, especially since you can get some of the best Korean makeup on Amazon.

Korean makeup trends tend to align closely with Korean skin care trends — "glassy," "dewy," and "flushed" are a few adjectives you’ll see a lot to describe both Korean beauty and skin-care standards. The overarching aesthetic leans more “natural” than “Kardashian,” but in Korean beauty in particular, a hint of playfulness still sneaks through. (For example, I’m obsessed, on several levels, with the “just-cried eyeshadow” trend.) For some more inspiration, or concrete direction about how to deploy the makeup you’re about to see, start stalking some Korean beauty influencers and experts, like Risabae, Yoo’s Beauty, and the Seoul-based salon Jennyhouse.

That said, you obviously don’t need to use Korean beauty products strictly to recreate Korean beauty trends. Use them however you want! Just know that they might be a little less pigmented or concentrated, at least upon initial application, than you might be used to with other makeup brands. But you can always build them up to your desired level of drama, of course.

From a portable highlighter stick to a cult-favorite primer to a selection of fruity lip stains, playing around with the Korean makeup ahead can help you look like whichever K-Pop star you’ve most recently followed down a YouTube rabbit hole. (Or just like yourself, with some really good-quality makeup on.)

Elite Daily may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was created independently of Elite Daily's editorial and sales departments.

1. The Best Korean Primer Touch In Sol No Pore Blem Primer $14 | Amazon See on Amazon This Touch In Sol No Pore Blem Primer does everything a good primer should: It minimizes the appearance of large pores, blurs textural inconsistencies, wicks away excess oil, and the rosy tint gives your skin a little glow. Reviewers also love its lightweight, lotion-like consistency, which absorbs nicely into your skin. (But it’ll still form a smooth coating for your makeup to stick onto, and stay onto, all day long.) It works equally well for people with dry, oily, and combination skin types, too.

2. The Best Korean Highlighter VDL Lumilayer All Over Stick $18 | Amazon See on Amazon Reviewers love this VDL Lumilayer All Over Stick for its blendable, creamy consistency and its colorless, high-impact glow. But I think the best thing about it is the fact that it’s basically a big, beautiful crayon, so it’s the most foolproof and least messy way to highlight your skin — just throw it in your bag for midday (or midnight) touch-ups. Alternatively, you can apply this as a primer if you prefer a subtle sheen to the full-on Instagram Face effect.

4. The Best Korean Contour Too Cool For School Artclass By Rodin Shading $26 | Amazon See on Amazon You'll find contour powder pop up in a fully fledged Korean makeup routine — it'll just be applied with a much lighter touch than you're probably used to seeing in your IGTV feed. This Too Cool For School Artclass By Rodin Shading is a popular choice. Use this matte, three-toned powder to play with the shape of your face, if you want to remain true to Korean contouring techniques.

5. The Best Korean Loose Powder Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Pact $8 | Amazon See on Amazon This Innisfree No Sebum Mineral Pact is beloved in Korea for many reasons. The powder feels exactly as light and soft in the pan as it does on your face (like, baby powder-soft), keeps excess oil at bay for hours, won’t clog your pores, and goes on totally translucent, so it’s gorgeous on all skin tones. Two more reasons to love it: It costs about $8 on Amazon, and you don’t need to go to Seoul to get it.

7. The Best Korean Mascara Peripera Ink Black Mascara $11 | Amazon See on Amazon Lots of Korean mascaras are formulated for lengthening and lifting shorter, straighter lashes, but this Peripera Ink Black Mascara is a particularly good choice if you also want to curl and volumize your lashes (so, essentially, have all your good-lash bases covered). It’s also seriously waterproof — a must if you have oily lids, or anticipate crying or sweating — so you’ll need a heavy-duty eye makeup remover on hand to take it off before bed.

8. The Best Korean Eye Pencil Clio Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner $10 | Amazon See on Amazon Whether you’re drawing on a full-on cat eye, creating a smudgy smoky eye, or just wiggling it between your lashes for subtle definition, this Clio Sharp So Simple Waterproof Pencil Liner can help you do it. It has a super slim tip for better control and precision, and the smooth, waterproof formula won’t smudge after it sets. And since it’s a twist-up pencil, you never need to deal with accidentally breaking off the tip while you’re sharpening it. It comes in six shades, including black and all kinds of browns.