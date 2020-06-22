When you're planning a backyard hangout or beach day, you'll need to have a fun pool float to lounge on and something Insta-ready that'll keep your drinks chilled. If you don't already have the latter, do yourself a favor and add one of the best inflatable coolers for summer 2020 to your shopping cart ASAP.

You've seen the giant floats and mini pools, but the next inflatable necessity is a cooler. They really come in handy when you want to grab a soda or spiked seltzer (for those who are 21 or up) without having to dry off and make a trip back inside. You can even serve an entire veggie tray for your house mates to snack on, depending on which cooler you get. Not only are they essential to your summertime hangouts, but these coolers are also easy to deflate and store when you're done chilling outside.

Let's not forget that these coolers are beyond Insta-worthy, sporting summer-themed designs. All you have to do is choose which cooler fits your vibe. Go with a giant popsicle-shaped cooler if you plan on being "cool for the summer," or get a mini cooler to match your mini pool. Whatever inflatable you pick, you'll be in your very own backyard oasis, because everything you need will be right there floating on with you.

1. This Art Deco Backyard Cooler Art Deco Backyard Cooler $25 | Funboy This blue and white inflatable cooler from Funboy comes in a fun art deco print. If you're obsessing over this style, you can even get yourself a matching pool tube (funboy.com, $39) and beach towel (funboy.com, $59) to complete your Insta-worthy setup.

2. This Neon Floral Buffet Cooler Neon Hibiscus Inflatable Buffet Cooler $16.99 | Party City Plan your very own backyard luau with your house mates and this neon hibiscus cooler. This isn't a cooler that can only hold a few drinks. Oh, no — it's a buffet-size cooler that's four feet long and can fit your drinks plus some tropical fruit and deli meats.

3. This Palm Tree Inflatable Cooler Inflatable Palm Tree Oasis Cooler $14.99 | Party City All your fave drinks can look like they're chillin' on island time in this palm tree cooler. If you decide to keep this cooler in the pool with you while you swim, it'll really look like it's a small island in the ocean. Visit this oasis whenever you need to grab a refreshment.

4. This Inflatable Connector Cooler Square Cooler Connector $29 | Funboy If you and your roomie are chilling in the pool together, you can (literally) stay connected with this cooler from Funboy. The design of this inflatable allows you to connect your Clear Chaise Loungers together with the cooler in the middle. That way, your drinks are easily accessible.

5. This Spring Flowers Backyard Cooler Spring Flowers Backyard Cooler $25 | Funboy If a floral aesthetic is your jam, you might want to get this spring flowers-themed cooler from Funboy. Each one of their coolers is supposed to hold up to 18 cans of your fave drink, along with three bags of ice. Plus, it'll look super cute in your backyard sippin' selfies.

6. This Pineapple Inflatable Cooler Inflatable Pineapple Cooler $15.09 $12.08 | Oriental Trading Tropic like it's hot with this pineapple backyard cooler. This large inflatable will keep all your drinks chilled plus some slices of pineapple to snack on. You'll be so inspired by your cooler's design that you might want to have some pineapple drink recipes on hand to mix up.

7. This Red Gingham Buffet Cooler Inflatable Red Gingham Buffet Cooler $12.99 | Oriental Trading Have a picnic in the backyard with this adorable red gingham cooler. It looks just like a traditional picnic blanket, so it's right on theme for any backyard barbecue. Not only does it look the part, but it's over four feet long, so it's big enough to keep all your potluck dishes cool.

8. This Popsicle Inflatable Cooler Inflatable Ice Pop Party Cooler $13.09 | Oriental Trading Summer is the perfect time to enjoy as many popsicles as your heart desires. Keep your popsicles cool with this inflatable that's shaped just like one. Try making some homemade popsicle recipes from TikTok, too, if you feel like getting a little crafty in the kitchen.