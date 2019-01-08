The Best Health & Wellness Books Coming Out In 2019 To Satisfy Your Reading Resolutions

Can I let you in on a little secret? Resolutions don’t have to be set on exactly Jan. 1, and you're not a failure if you have an intention in mind, but haven’t acted on it yet. For example, maybe your objective is to read and consume more content that doesn't bring up feelings of FOMO, and instead, actually helps you live your best, most vibrant life. Well, not all must-read titles are available on Jan. 1, but you can make a list of the best health and wellness books coming out in 2019, mark their release dates on your calendar, and check them off as you go.

The way I see it, coming up with a list of aspirations may be an end-of-the-year tradition, but who actually has time to strategize their plan of attack during the holiday season? Take it from someone who loves New Year’s resolutions, who also happens to be a little anal about making lists, checking them twice, and coloring in the squares when a task has been completed: January is the most optimal time to prepare for everything you want to conquer in the new year, especially if your New Year's resolution is to read more.

Personally, I'm always looking to add titles to my bookshelf, and my favorite way to browse the latest bestsellers — aside from hitting up my local Barnes & Noble because you know that place is my sanctuary — is through Goodreads. The literary hub is an amazing online database of books on books on books, where you can search by title, author, genre, and check out what other bookworms are raving about.

Lucky for us, Goodreads supplied Elite Daily with the most anticipated health and wellness titles for 2019, and trust me when I say you're going to want to pick up these new releases in the coming months.

Learn How To Live Your Best Life By First Becoming Your Best Self Best Self: Be You, Only Better by Mike Bayer $17.70 Amazon How-to books are getting a serious upgrade in 2019, starting with life coach Mike Bayer's book that literally maps out how you can live your best life starting right now. As per the developmental coach's official website, his mission is to "help people achieve sound mental health in order to become their best selves," and according to the comments of praise and five-star rating on Goodreads, it's clear that he's doing exactly that. "This is truly a book for those who have the desire to better their lives through clear and concise goals and an increase in self-awareness," one reader wrote of Bayer's approach.

A Digital Minimalism Book That'll Inspire You To Cut Down On Screen Time Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World by Cal Newport $17.10 Amazon Let's face it: Most, if not all of us are attached to technology these days. Between your smartphone, laptop, tablet, and e-readers, you have the option to be connected to the news cycle, along with friends and family, 24/7. On the one hand, it's progressive and wonderful because you can link up to virtually anyone at any time. On the other, too much connectivity is, well, too much, which is why Cal Newport's encouraging you to embrace what's called "digital minimalism." As per the Goodreads summary of the Georgetown computer scientist's idealisms, Newport is proposing "a bold solution: a minimalist approach to technology use in which you radically reduce the time you spend online, focusing on a small set of carefully-selected activities while happily ignoring the rest." Are you ready to log off once and for all? Give this volume a read to find out how to cut back.

A Little Oprah Winfrey Wisdom The Path Made Clear: Discovering Your Life's Direction and Purpose by Oprah Winfrey $20.01 Amazon Personally, I think we could all use a little Oprah Winfrey wisdom now and again, so it's a joy to learn that, in March of 2019, the queen herself will bestow upon us an entire book of inspiration. This time around, Winfrey's offering up her best tips to help you uncover the most authentic version of yourself, and lead a life that's both successful and meaningful. All of that in just 10 chapters, to boot.