Now that the annual onslaught of Coachella photos has had time to fully permeate your social feeds you've certainly seen which trends are set to define 2019 festival style and beyond. All things Western are evidently very in, meaning you'll need a pair of the best cowboy boots around stat. Seeing as you probably won't want to channel your inner rancher every day, you don't need to be dropping wads of cash on an expensive or designer pair. Boots under $100 are easy to find and don't sacrifice looks for price, meaning indulging in a pair can almost feel responsible.

Americana style has been on the uptick for the past few seasons, paying homage to handcrafts like crochet and quilting and rendering cowboy hats, buckles, and boots part of mainstream cool. Designers with the likes of Ashley Williams, Pyer Moss, Calvin Klein, Versace—you name it—sent throwback Western-inspired looks down their runways, signaling their mainstream trendiness. What's more, a slew of artists including Cardi B and Solange have also channeled the trend, while Instagram account The Yee-Haw Agenda is one of the most buzzed about fashion pages du jour. In short, cowboy is beyond cool—here are 20 pairs of boots to help you break into the trend.

Old Flames black western snake pattern cowboy ankle boots $68 Missguided Buy Now Featuring a fiery red detail, lots of snakeskin, and a graphic white and black color palette, these boots have got a lot going on. And in their case, more is definitely more.

Wrinkles In Time UO Lynn Cowboy Boot $98 Urban Outfitters Buy Now The all white sneaker, in cowboy boot form. Patterned stitching and wrinkled toe details add to their appeal.

Suede Things HEELED SPLIT LEATHER COWBOY ANKLE BOOTS $50 Zara Buy Now If you want a cowboy boot that feels decidedly modern and less in-your-face Western, consider this brown suede pair.

Desert Trip Snake in the Desert Cowboy Boots $35 Nasty Gal Buy Now A little snakeskin goes a long way.

Something Blue ASOS DESIGN Raglan western sock boots $55 ASOS Buy Now I never knew that a cowboy boot and sock boot could combine to create something so strangely cool—this shoe is a total surprise, and a welcome one.

Buckle Up Leather cowboy ankle boots $80 Mango Buy Now The Western belt buckle and cowboy boot combine in this pair, which feels a bit fancier thanks to the silver hardware details.

Tell Me About It, Studs SAM EDELMAN Embroidered textured-leather ankle boots $85 The Outnet Buy Now Hate wearing boots with heels? This pair is nearly flat and boasts subtle silver studding as an added bonus.

Velvet Underground Lola Cruz Women's Aries Ankle Boot $59 Amazon Buy Now Oh you fancy, huh?

Thoroughly Modern Millie Low Leather Cowboy Boots $72 & Other Stories Buy Now This is another pair of boots that is traditionally cowboy in inspiration but forward-thinking in style.

Fringe Benefits REBECCA MINKOFF KRISSA COWBOY BOOT $90 DSW Buy Now If you love to rock boho everything, these boots need to join your closet.

Short Order HEELED SPLIT LEATHER COWBOY ANKLE BOOTS $90 Zara Buy Now Crop off the top half of a traditional cowboy boot and you're left with a cute ankle style. These would look amazing with cropped jeans.

Back To The Future Cowboy Boots Black $60 NA-KD Buy Now If Morpheus, Neo, and Trinity dressed for the great American road trip.

Heavy Metal Charlie Studded Bootie $30 Nasty Gal Buy Now These boots mean business.

Neutral Tendencies Vegan Cavalier Boot $90 Free People Buy Now Between their cool toe detailing and the fact that they're vegan, these boots are topping my want list.

High Gloss UO Mickie Modern Cowboy Boot $69 Urban Outfitters Buy Now The white patent boot gets a pointy new silhouette and looks cooler than ever.

Go For Gold Leather cowboy ankle boots $100 Mango Buy Now Who needs jewelry when your boots are outfitted with shiny metal toe caps?

Space Cowgirl ASOS DESIGN Annie silver sequin western boots $56 ASOS Buy Now You've got your daytime boots and then you've got your nighttime boots.

Stand Tall HEELED LEATHER COWBOY BOOTS $100 Zara Buy Now I love the look of tall boots with maxi dresses and this all-black heeled pair would definitely be my go-to.

Go For Gold GOLD RUSH COWBOY BOOTS $55 Dolls Kill Buy Now Like to stand out? Then stand up in these.