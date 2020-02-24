One of the best ways to kick off your day is with a delicious meal. That's especially true on your birthday, which is why a brunch plan is necessary. If you happen to be heading to the most magical place on Earth to celebrate, you should make reservations at one of the best breakfast and brunch places at Disney World. When it comes to Disney, not only can you expect delicious food, but you're pretty much guaranteed a magical experience that you and your entire squad will cherish forever.

There are restaurants for whatever kind of foodie experience you're looking for. If you're all about those morning mimosas (if you're 21 or up), there are restaurants with sparkling mimosas that look like they have an extra bit of pixie dust added to them. For anyone who wants to eat all of the Mickey-shaped waffles, choose one of the Disney buffets on property. Disney has brunch spots that are perfect for the 'Gram, because you'll not only be taking pictures of your plates, but also the characters who stop by your table to say, "Hello."

The options are out there, so all you need to do is follow your foodie dreams. Picking any of these eight restaurants at Walt Disney World in Florida for your birthday will make your heart sing.

1. Kona Cafe At Disney's Polynesian Resort Rachel Chapman Kona Cafe at Disney's Polynesian Village Resort has hands-down one of the best breakfasts in all of Disney. The menu includes breakfast favorites with a Hawaiian twist. First of all, the Tonga Toast is something you need to see to believe. It's a banana-stuffed French toast with cinnamon sugar and served with a tasty strawberry compote. Order your own or get one for the table to share. You also can't go wrong with the Macadamia Nut Pancakes — the pineapple sauce on top will make you drool. Order a Hawaiian Kona Maragogype Press Pot coffee for two, and you'll be in foodie paradise.

2. Whispering Canyon At Disney's Wilderness Lodge The Whispering Canyon Cafe at Disney's Wilderness Lodge has a semi-misleading name, because this brunch spot is a rowdy fun time. The waiters and waitresses bring the experience to a new level. Aside from the atmosphere, the food is beyond delicious. Get one of the All-You-Care-To-Enjoy Skillets with things like bacon and Mickey-shaped waffles, or their tasty Traditional Eggs Benedict.

3. Olivia's At Disney's Old Key West For a chill brunch with your friends, consider heading to Disney's Old Key West Resort for a Florida Keys-inspired meal at Olivia's Cafe. You'll really feel like you're on vacation when you're treated to delicious food like a Crab Cake-Eggs Benedict or Banana Bread French Toast (with Bahamian Banana-Rum Syrup) surrounded by palm trees.

4. Raglan Road At Disney Springs If you're at Disney Springs, stop by Raglan Road. They have a Full Irish breakfast that includes everything you could want like pork Irish banger, black and white pudding, and of course, bacon. They even have a house-made Bloody Mary called The Cure if you and your friends are down for a boozy brunch.

5. The Wave At Disney's Contemporary Resort Rachel Chapman The Wave at the Contemporary Resort is a true gem. Their breakfast buffet includes all the Disney must-haves like Mickey-shaped waffles and Eggs Benedict, but also tasty additions like Sweet Potato Pancakes and Yogurt Parfaits. If you're in a hakuna mimosa kind of mood, this is the place for you, because The Wave has a refillable mimosa option. Sometimes, they even have special mimosas like the glittery pink mimosa (with a white chocolate Minnie Mouse topper) pictured above.

6. Bon Voyage Adventure Breakfast At Disney's BoardWalk For a princess-level brunch, head to Trattoria al Forno at Disney's BoardWalk for their Bon Voyage Adventure Breakfast. Not only can you meet Ariel and Rapunzel while enjoying breakfast, but their princes, Eric and Flynn Rider, too.

7. Be Our Guest In The Magic Kingdom If you happen to be at the park early, grab breakfast at the Be Our Guest Restaurant in the Magic Kingdom. Where else can you have brunch in the Beast's castle from Beauty and the Beast? Order The Master's Cupcake at the end of your meal so you can try the famed "grey stuff."