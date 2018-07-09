If you're experiencing heatwaves in your neck of the woods, you know it's the perfect time to head for the beach. There's nothing better than cool ocean breezes on a hot day to have you living your best life in just about no time. The only thing left to do is to document it on the 'Gram. Once you're at the shore, you'll be swimming, sleeping, and playing in the sand. Just don't forget to bring your camera along with sunscreen and your towel, so you can snap some killer beach day pics to let your world know you are having an awesome time. When you're ready to post to the 'Gram, you'll need the best beach hashtags 2018 so that the friends you didn't take with you can follow along with the fun.

Sure, a great caption is important for your beach pics, but the hashtags are how people can keep up with your summer adventures in one simple click. A truly unique hashtag is like your very own photo album on Instagram to look back on. Generic summer hashtags are great too, if you want to get more likes. Hashtags can set the tone of where you are and what you're doing.

Punny and creative hashtags for your summer vacay pics will make all of your friends smile. When you are ready to post, here are 80 beach hashtags to use for summer 2018. Use one, or use them all. I won't judge you.

Once you post on your IG, get back to enjoying the good vibes and tan lines that are guaranteed with every good beach day.

1. "#BeachDay" — Unknown

2. "#BeachBabe" — Unknown

3. "#BeachDaze" — Unknown

4. "#GoodTimesTanLines" — Unknown

5. "#OceanAir" — Unknown

6. "#SunsOutBunsOut" — Unknown

7. "#GirlsJustWannaHaveSun" — Unknown

8. "#SeasTheDay" — Unknown

9. "#FeelingFintastic" — Unknown

10. "#BeachVacay" — Unknown

11. "#SandyToes" — Unknown

12. "#TropicLikeItsHot" — Unknown

13. "#Beach" — Unknown

14. "#Sun" — Unknown

15. "#Nature" — Unknown

16. "#Water" — Unknown

17. "#Ocean" — Unknown

18. "#OceanBreeze" — Unknown

19. "#Sand" — Unknown

20. "#Seashore" — Unknown

21. "#MermaidHair" — Unknown

22. "#BeachWaves" — Unknown

23. "#SunOfABeach" — Unknown

24. "#Sunshine" — Unknown

25. "#SunshineOnMyMind" — Unknown

26. "#SunshineGirl" —Unknown

27. "#OceanHairDontCare" — Unknown

28. "#JustKeepSwimming" — Finding Nemo

29. "#SunshineAndShorelines" — Unknown

30. "#SunshinyDay" — Johnny Nash, "I Can See Clearly Now"

31. "#OceanAirSaltyHair" — Unknown

32. "#VitaminSea" — Unknown

33. "#DontGetTideDown" — Unknown

34. "#BeachDay2018" — Unknown

35. "#TisTheSeaSun" — Unknown

36. "#ShellYeah" — Unknown

37. "#RestingBeachFace" — Unknown

38. "#Waves" — Unknown

39. "#SurfsUp" — Unknown

40. "#SunSurfSand" — Unknown

41. "#GoodVibes" — Unknown

42. "#Aloha" — Unknown

43. "#BeachLife" — Unknown

44. "#Beachy" — Unknown

45. "#BeachParty" — Unknown

46. "#WhaleHello" — Unknown

47. "#BeachVacation" — Unknown

48. "#BeachVacation2018" — Unknown

49. "#SeaSeeker" — Unknown

50. "#BikiniLife" — Unknown

51. "#EnjoyTheWaves" — Unknown

52. "#LifesABeach" — Unknown

53. "#ParadiseFound" — Unknown

54. "#FlipFlopSeason" — Unknown

55. "#MermaidHairDontCare" — Unknown

56. "#Sunkissed" — Unknown

57. "#MermaidLife" — Unknown

58. "#SummerVacay" — Unknown

59. "#Oceanholic" — Unknown

60. "#SandSunSummer" — Unknown

61. "#SunglassesSelfies" — Unknown

62. "#BeachPlease" — Unknown

63. "#SeaYouAtTheBeach" — Unknown

64. "#SeaYouSoon" — Unknown

65. "#ImOctopied" — Unknown

66. "#StaySalty" — Unknown

67. "#BaeWatch" — Unknown

68. "#BeachyQueen" — Unknown

69. "#SaltyAirSunkissedHair" — Unknown

70. "#MermaidKisses" — Unknown

71. "#GonnaSoakUpTheSun" — Sheryl Crow, "Soak Up The Sun"

72. "#KeepPalmAndCarryOn" — Unknown

73. "#LivingOnSaltTime" — Unknown

74. "#WhereTheSkyTouchesTheSea" — Jennifer Donnelly

75. "#YouHadMeAtAloha" — Unknown

76. "#ForShore" — Unknown

77. "#ThatsHot" — Paris Hilton

78. "#InstaSummer" — Unknown

79. "#DontWorryBeachHappy" — Unknown

80. "#BeachParty" — Unknown