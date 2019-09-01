There's something about fall that makes you want to light every candle you own and fill your apartment with the welcoming aroma of pumpkin spice and everything nice. I can't wait to stock up on candles for cozy nights at home, watching a movie, and cuddling up with a fuzzy blanket by the fire. If you're looking to add to your cart as well, you'll want to check out the best Anthropologie candles for fall 2019.

Whenever I'm strolling through the mall, I have to go into Anthropologie to smell every single candle. They not only smell fantastic, but they look gorgeous too. Purchasing a candle honestly makes me feel like I'm adulting hardcore when I add it to my apartment decor. It has a sophisticated feel to it, while also making the whole room smell like someone's baking pumpkin muffins or sweet apple crisp.

With a new season upon us, it's the perfect time to switch things up. It's out with the summer and in with the fall touches. Add a few of these eight candles to your home to create a glowing fall aesthetic. It may even inspire you to invite your friends over to watch a movie like Hocus Pocus while drinking Pumpkin Spice Lattes.

1. This Candle Will Give Your Guests Pumpkin To Talk About Capri Blue Pumpkin Clove Jar Candle $30 | Anthropologie Pumpkin is the mascot of fall, and you just can't get enough of it. Whether you're a PSL lover or not, you'll adore this pumpkin clove-scented candle. It comes in a gorgeous orange jar that'll make any homey Instagram picture pop.

2. This Glass Candle Will Make Your Fall Nights Even Cozier Craquelle Glass Candle $68 | Anthropologie This glass candle is a statement piece. It's large enough to be the centerpiece on your dining room table. It comes in a spicy scent of tonka and tobacco leaf.

3. You Won't Beelieve How Cute This Honeycomb Candle Is Honeycomb Candle $20 | Anthropologie I love candles that theme the jar around the scent. This jar is styled like a honeycomb and smells just like fresh honey straight from the beehive. Choose from spruce nectar, spiced honey, and honey apple, or get all three for a truly sweet smelling space.

4. You'll Be The Queen Bee With This Beehive Candle Queen Beehive Candle $30 | Anthropologie You'll want to say "yass queen" to this beehive-shaped candle. When you're not using the candle, it looks like a cute little beehive with a metal bee on top so it's purely decor. Though, when you're using it, it will fill your home with a sweet palo santo scent.

5. You'll Want To Stay In-Cider With This Spiced Candle Capri Blue Spiced Cider Candle Tin $16 | Anthropologie There might be some people out there who are totally pumpkin'd out. If you're someone who is looking for a little variety, you might want to check out this spiced cider candle.

6. You'll Love This Chai Candle A Latte Boulangerie Jar $18 | Anthropologie Out of all the fall drinks, chai lattes are my favorite. I know I can have them year-round, but fall just has me wanting them more. That's why this chai latte candle is the first one I'm adding to my shopping cart. Not only does it smell incredible, but the jar is rustic chic.

7. This Nest Candle Gives Off Major Pumpkin Vibes Nest Fragrances Classic Boxed Candle $42 | Anthropologie If I had to choose between looks or fragrance in my candles, I always choose the aroma. I want my candles to really fill a room with whatever vibe I'm going for. If you're looking for a farm fresh pumpkin #mood, you'll want to get this candle that comes in a pumpkin chai scent.