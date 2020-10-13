Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here to turn your shopping daydreams into reality. This year, the two-day online event is dishing out major deals on luggage, backpacks, and all the accessories you'll need for a future trip. It's no secret that the best Amazon Prime Day 2020 luggage deals are too good to pass up on — but there's a little catch.

These deals won't last forever, but they'll save you quite a bit of cash while they're here. They'll help you score that suitcase with a built-in lock or wheels that move 360 degrees that you've had your eye on for a while, without breaking the bank. Now, it's important to note that this year's Prime Day deals last from October 13 to October 14, and you must shop the specific items listed in order to snag a piece at a majorly-discounted price.

The good news is, the selection of on-sale luggage is just as long as your always-growing bucket list, so you'll probably find something sweet to purchase for a future getaway. The selection includes popular brands such as Kenneth Cole and Samsonite, and trending products like packing cubes and luggage tags.

Consider all of the tough work taken care of for you, because we've rounded up some of the best deals below. Grab your wallet and let the shopping adventure begin.

48% Off This 2-Piece Samsonite Hardside Luggage Set With Spinner Wheels Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Silver, 2-Piece Set $240 $125 | Amazon If you're in the market for a new set of luggage because yours has seen better days, then you might want to pick up this set from Samsonite. Its hard exterior will keep your belongings safe when you check your bags and roll them around. The 360-degree wheels make it easier to whip around your destination, too. Shop the set through the entirety of Prime Day for 48% off.

28% Off This Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag In Olive Green Gonex Rolling Duffle Bag with Wheels, 70L $90 $72 | Amazon Going on an adventurous weekend trip will be more fun with this Gonex rolling duffle bag by your side. It's water-repellent, and has multiple pockets that can store your clothes, shoes, or bathroom products. You can start purchasing this bag at a low price — aka 28% off — starting October 13 at 2:35 p.m. EST.

20% Off This 3-Piece Coolife Luggage Set With Built-In Locks Coolife Luggage 3 Piece Sets $140 $112 | Amazon This 3-piece luggage set from Coolife is sleek in design, and has all the features a travel newbie or expert could want. The built-in locks will keep your items safe when you're not with them, and will ultimately save you money on separate luggage locks. Pick up this particular set at 20% off until 3:30 p.m. EST on October 13.

20% Off This Pack Of Teskyer Rose Gold Luggage Tags Luggage Tags, 3 Pack Teskyer Premium $9 $7 | Amazon Accessories for your luggage are just as important as the bags themselves. These rose gold tags, for instance, make it easier to find your luggage at baggage claim, or for your luggage to find you if it gets lost between Point A and Point B. Shop these soft tags with information cards at 20% off.