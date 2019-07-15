The Most Exciting Prime Day Deals On Beauty & Fashion

When you hear Prime Day on Amazon, you probably think deep discounts on gadgets and home goods — but don’t forget that it’s also the time to score up to 80% off the best Prime Day fashion and beauty deals, including skin care, wardrobe essentials, and even cult-favorite supplements.

The problem with Prime Day is that time is limited (it starts Tuesday, October 13 at midnight PT and runs through Wednesday, October 14), and it can be overwhelming to sift through all those deals. That’s why we’ve scoured the sales and reviews to find you the products you’ll really, really want for way less. From luxe-looking pieces to round out your capsule collection to must-have grooming gadgets, it's time to score the best deals of the season before they run out.

52% Off This Maybelline Multi-Use Concealer That's Backed By More Than 40,000 Reviews Maybelline Instant Age Rewind Eraser Multi-Use Concealer $9.99 $4.84 | Amazon See On Amazon This Maybelline multi-use concealer goes on smooth and comes in 18 different shades so you can easily find your perfect match. It's a cult-favorite beauty product on Amazon with more than 42,000 reviews and a 4.4-star rating, and you can snag it for cheap during Prime Day (your extra 25% off will appear when you add it to your cart).

44% Off This Highly Rated Derma Roller RoselynBoutique Derma Roller $9.95 $5.53 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 1,800 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this dermaroller is one of the most popular beauty tools on Amazon. Its micro needles are so small, they're painless, and help promote collagen and elasticity in your skin. This beauty tool is on sale for just $6 during Prime Day.

30% Off This Brow Pencil With A Serious Fan Following Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Wiz $23 $16.10 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 6,000 reviews and a 4.6-star rating, this slim, retractable eyebrow pencil fills in brows with true-to-life color that lasts all day long. The double-sided brow tool features a pencil on one side and a spoolie brush on the other for convenience and is yours for 30% off on Prime Day.

54% Off This OPI Nail Strengthener OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener $17.95 $8.25 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 12,000 rave reviews, this OPI nail strengthening treatment is hard to ignore. It has hydrolyzed wheat protein and calcium so your nails can grow longer, stronger, and harder — and it's over 50% off today.

50% Off This Maybelline Lash Sensational Mascara That's Popular AF Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, Blackest Black $8.99 $4.50 | Amazon See On Amazon The long, lush lashes of your dreams are a reality with this washable Maybelline mascara, which comes with a fan brush to target each and every lash. This popular mascara boasts more than 22,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating and is offered at 50% off on Prime Day.

31% Off This Dual-Sided Exfoliator & Foot Scrubber Relax Tony Foot Callus Remover $9.70 $6.70 | Amazon See On Amazon With a file on one side and a scrubber on the other, this tool helps to remove stubborn calluses from your feet. It also has a built-in catcher and is made from hygienic stainless steel, which explains the hundreds of five-star reviews.

20% Off These Heel Socks That Are Magic For Dry Feet ZenToes Moisturizing Heel Socks (2-Pack) $11.99 $9.59 | Amazon See On Amazon Nearly 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried out these moisturizing heel socks to hydrate their dry, cracked heels. These one-size-fits-all socks can be worn overnight to help slowly heal your feet. Even better, they're machine washable! Get this two pack for under $8 while Prime Day lasts.

46% Off This Eyelash & Brow Growth Serum That Doubles As A Primer EssyNaturals Eyelash and Brow Growth Serum $39.99 $20.99 | Amazon See On Amazon The manufacturer promises results from this eyelash serum in just three to four weeks, and the formula is non-irritating as well as safe for all types of skin. And if your lashes are already thick? It also works as a primer.

55% Off This Best-Selling Toothbrush From Oral-B Oral-B Pro 500 Electric Power Rechargeable Toothbrush $43.99 $19.98 | Amazon See On Amazon This fully rechargeable electric toothbrush features a two-minute timer that signals every 30 seconds and rotating bristles to break up plaque and clean more effectively. It boasts a 4.6-star rating on Amazon and more than 5,000 reviews and you can score it on Prime Day at an impressive 55% off.

30% Off This Cult-Favorite Lotion For Drying Out Acne Mario Badescu Drying Lotion, 1 Fl. Oz. $17 $11.90 | Amazon See On Amazon With over 11,000 ratings on Amazon, this Mario Badescu drying lotion is a cult-favorite among beauty buffs. Designed for acne-prone skin, it helps dry out blemishes and whiteheads using a potent combination of salicylic acid and sulfur, along with soothing calamine.

30% Off This Lash Growth Serum With 7,000 Amazon Reviews GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum, 2 mL $65 $45.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This cult-favorite eyelash serum from Grande Cosmetics uses amino acids, peptides, and vitamins to enhance your lashes in just four to six weeks. It has won awards from Harper's BAZAAR and Cosmopolitan, and more than 4,000 Amazon reviewers have given it a perfect five-star rating.

30% Off This 6-Pack Of Under Armour No-Show Socks Under Armour Performance Tech No Show Socks (6-Pack) $22 $15.40 | Amazon See On Amazon Well-constructed athletic socks like the pairs in this Under Armour six-pack are a great staple to stock up on when you see a sale. With nearly 1,800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.7-star rating overall, these performance socks are 30% off while Prime Day lasts.

61% Off This Lightly-Lined Bralette With Over 2,000 Amazon Reviews Calvin Klein Lightly Lined Bralette $44 $16.99 See On Amazon With over 2,000 Amazon reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this Calvin Klein bralette is reviewer approved. Made from soft and breathable cotton, this lined bralette features lightly molded cups, a criss-cross back, and the classic Calvin Klein logo on the band.

44% Off These Highly-Effective Crest Teeth Whitening Strips Crest 3D White Professional Effects Whitestrips $50 $27.96 | Amazon See On Amazon Crest Whitestrips have earned a 4.5-star rating after more than 20,000 reviews making them a cult-favorite teeth whitening solution on Amazon. For Prime Day only they are a whopping 44% off, so make sure to grab them before they are sold out. The set comes with enough strips for 20 teeth-whitening treatments, along with two express treatments for last-minute brightening.

25% Off This Aquaphor Ointment (With A Travel-Friendly Tube) Aquaphor Healing Ointment (14 Oz. Jar + 1.75 Oz. Tube) $20.28 $15.21 | Amazon See On Amazon This healing ointment has thousands of fans for creating a thick barrier to keep your skin moisturized while it heals. You can use the lotion everyday, or some reviewers use them together to keep their skin ultra hydrated in dry weather.

42% Off This Waterpik With 45,000 Amazon Reviews Waterpik Water Flosser $69 $39.93 | Amazon See On Amazon The Waterpik water flosser has earned more than 45,000 reviews and an overall 4.5-star rating, and it's easy to see why. The device makes keeping up with dental hygiene a breeze, thanks to 10 pressure settings, multiple nozzle tips, and a gum massage mode. The best part? It makes flossing fun.

30% Off This Brow Serum That Promotes Hair Growth GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum $70 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon Made with natural botanicals, amino acids, and vitamin E, this eyebrow-enhancing serum works to condition and boost growth. The formula begins working in as little as two weeks, and all you have to do is apply the gentle formula once a day. Best of all — it's earned 700 reviews and an impressive 4-star rating.

40% Off These Best-Selling Levi Skinny Jeans Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Jeans $69 $29.69 | Amazon See On Amazon There's a reason Levi's is a mainstay in the world of denim — the fit is so good. And during this sale, you can nab a pair of their very popular skinny jeans (more than 4,600 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating) for only $41. Hurry, there's no doubt this is one deal that's going to go quick!

35% Off This 6-Pack Of Oral-B Glide Dental Floss Oral-B Glide Dental Floss, Scope Flavor (6-Pack) $19.99 $12.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This six-pack of dental floss has elicited rave reviews from thousands of Amazon users who say this floss actually encouraged them to make it a daily habit. This deal is hard to believe — for just $13, you can get six of these floss packs, an impressive 35% off for Prime Day.

30% Off This Facial Mist Trio With 5,000 Amazon Reviews Mario Badescu Spritz Mist And Glow Facial Spray Collection, 4 Oz. (3-Pack) $21 $14.70 See On Amazon Complete with three sprays in cucumber, lavender, and rose, Mario Badescu's facial mist collection is a great deal any day, and during Prime Day, they're on sale for less than $15. They've won an ultra-high 4.5-star rating — join the 5,000 reviewers who swear by these mists for gentle facial hydration.

77% Off This Seamless Calvin Klein Seamless Bikini Panty Calvin Klein Women's Pure Seamless Bikini-Panty $14.30 $5.80 | Amazon See On Amazon This sleek, seamless bikini panty is completely invisible under clothes. Fans rave about how comfy it is, and now you score one (or several) on major discount. These come in 17 different colors, and some multi-packs for the most value.

33% Off This Gentle Cleansing Micellar Water Bioderma Hydrabio H2O Micellar Water $15 $9.90 | Amazon See On Amazon A great micellar water is a medicine cabinet staple — and you can get this cult-favorite Bioderma micellar water for less than $10 while Prime Day lasts. It cleanses, removes makeup, and even better, won't irritate sensitive skin. It's earned 1,700 Amazon reviews and a 4.7-star rating, so you know it's got to be good.

56% Off This Fitbit That Tracks Your Sleep, Heart Rate, & Activity Fitbit Versa Lite Edition Smart Watch $159 $69.95 | Amazon See On Amazon Track your activity, sleep, heart rate, and even check your texts with this Fitbit Versa smartwatch. It has a 4.5-star overall rating with more than 14,000 reviews, and comes in five different colors.

65% Off This Seamless Bralette That's Invisible Under Clothes Calvin Klein Invisibles Comfort Seamless Scoop Neck Bralette $40 $16.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This smooth scoop-neck bralette is practically invisible under clothing — and more than 900 Amazon reviewers give it a solid 4.4 stars. Normally almost $40, this bralette is on sale for just $13 during Prime Day.

30% Off stila's Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner With Over 10,000 Reviews stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eyeliner $22 $15.40 | Amazon See On Amazon This stila waterproof liquid liner is easy to apply (even for liquid liner newbies) and won't smudge or wear away before you're ready to remove it. With this fantastic deal, you can see why more than 10,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a stellar 4.4-star average rating on the site.

30% Off This Value Pack Of Under Armour Athletic Socks Under Armour Adult Performance Tech Low-Cut Socks (6 Pairs) $22 $15.40 | Amazon See On Amazon These Under Armour ankle socks are constructed with a moisture-wicking blend of polyester, cotton, and spandex that will keep your feet dry and comfortable during workouts. They come in a convenient six-pack and have garnered hundreds of perfect five-star ratings on Amazon.

44% Off These Levi Jeans That Come In 22 Colors Levi's Women's 711 Skinny Ankle Jeans $69.50 $38.94 | Amazon See On Amazon These classic Levi's jeans have a stretchy skinny leg and mid-rise waist and come in 22 shades of blue, as well as prints like the trendy camo picture above. Get them for less than $15 while Prime Day sales last.

30% Off This Lash-Lifting Mascara From stila stila HUGE Extreme Lash Mascara $23 $16.10 | Amazon See On Amazon Backed by more than 1,500 Amazon reviews, this luxe mascara has amassed something of a cult following for its lash-lifting formula. And since it's marked down by 30%, now's the time to stock up.

51% Off These Comfy Calvin Klein Boxer Briefs Calvin Klein Men's Steel Micro Boxer Briefs (3-Pack) $59.50 $26 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of fans, these Calvin Klein boxer briefs are comfortable, soft, and majorly on sale for Prime Day. While the sale lasts, you can get these briefs for under $10 — that's a whopping 51% off. These come in tons of colors, and even packs of two for more value.

51% Off This Cleanser Reviewers Say Is "The Best Face Wash Ever" Peter Thomas Roth Cleansing Gel, 8.5 Oz. $39 $19.11 | Amazon See On Amazon With 600 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, Amazon fans have dubbed this "the best face wash ever" — and for today only, you can grab this Peter Thomas Roth cleansing gel for half off. The daily cleanser gets its skin-cleaning power from a combo of gentle exfoliating agents: glycolic (for brightening) and salicylic (for clearing your pores). It also has a subtle refreshing scent.

33% Off This Cult-Favorite Texturizing Spray From Oribe Oribe Dry Texturizing Spray, 8.5 Oz. $48 $32 | Amazon See On Amazon With thousands of five-star ratings on Amazon, this cult-favorite hair spray has won its accolades. It soaks up excess oil like a dry shampoo, but it also adds tons of texture and volume in the process. Basically, this bottle is your ticket to easy styling that's invisible. It's rarely on sale, so now is the perfect time to grab a can.

36% Off This Cult-Favorite Bralette From Calvin Klein Calvin Klein Regular Modern Cotton Bralette $28 $18.06 | Amazon See On Amazon Boasting more than 7,000 Amazon reviews, this Calvin Klein bralette has something of a cult following. Pick it up now at 36% off — and act fast because you know this iconic bra is going to sell out fast.

30% Off This Fruit Enzyme Peeling Gel For Exfoliation Peter Thomas Roth FIRMx Peeling Gel, 3.4 Oz. $48 $33.60 | Amazon See On Amazon Exfoliate and purify with this gentle peeling gel from Peter Thomas Roth, a household name in skincare. Using fruit enzymes and cellulose, this formula removes impurities to reveal radiant, glowing skin. Add it to your cart on Prime Day to get it 30% off.

30% Off These Colorful Under Armour Sports Bra Under Armour HeatGear Crossback Sports Bra $35 $24.50 | Amazon See On Amazon This Under Armour sports bra is an impressive 30% off, and it's perfect for medium-impact activities like cycling, weight training, and boxing. The cross-back design offers plenty of support, and the double-layer, moisture-wicking material is smooth and comfortable on the skin.

35% Off This Keratin Spray To Renew Dry, Damaged Hair Biolage Keratindose Pro-Keratin Renewal Spray, 6.7 Oz. $23 $14.95 | Amazon See On Amazon This Biolage hair renewal spray is formulated with strengthening keratin to help repair dry, over-processed, and damaged locks. It has more than 2,000 reviews and a 4.7-star rating on Amazon.

27% Off These Wildly Popular Gillette Venus Replacement Blades Gillette Venus Razor Blades (6-Pack) $22 $15.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up now on this six-pack of Gillette Venus razor cartridges, which boast five precise blades and a moisturizing strip for a smooth shave every time. With close to 1,000 reviews and 4.8-star rating, these refills are compatible with any Venus razor model (except for the Venus Simply 3) and you can grab it today at a deep discount.

40% Off This Leave-In Conditioner With Thousands Of Fans Redken One United All-In-One Multi-Benefit Treatment, 5 Oz. $25 $15 | Amazon See On Amazon This versatile leave-in hair conditioner detangles, hydrates dry strands, and protects against heat damage. It has a 4.7-star rating on Amazon with more than 3,000 reviews, and you can grab it on sale right now.

51% Off These 100% Cotton T-Shirts With Over 3,000 Reviews Calvin Klein Cotton Classics Crew Neck T-Shirts (3-Pack) $39.50 $19.21 | Amazon See On Amazon Made of 100% cotton, these Calvin Klein crewneck tees are soft, comfortable, and machine washable — and you can score them now at a serious discount. With over 3,200 Amazon reviews and a 4.4-star rating, these are one of the most popular T-shirts on Amazon. You can get one T-shirt in black, white, or gray, or pick up a pack with a few different-colored tees for the most value.

30% Off This Best-Selling Eye Cream From Peter Thomas Roth Peter Thomas Roth Instant FIRMx Eye Temporary Eye Tightener, 1 Oz. $38 $26.60 | Amazon See On Amazon This fan-favorite eye cream is 30% off during Prime Day 2020. Not only does it moisturize, but the peptides in this formula temporarily help smooth and reduce under-eye puffiness within minutes, leaving you looking fresh for big events. Over 1,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out and rave about this eye cream.

30% Off This Best-Selling Braun Epilator With 5,000 Amazon Reviews Braun Series 3 ProSkin Electric Razor $100 $69.94 | Amazon See On Amazon Normally $194, this Braun electric razor is being offered at an incredible discount for Prime Day. It makes shaving your face (or anywhere else you use it) a comfortable, efficient, and hygienic process — and it comes with everything you'd need, including a charging station and travel pouch. More than 5,000 Amazon reviewers have tried it out, and given it a glowing 4.6-star rating overall.

30% Off These Moisture-Wicking Leggings From Under Armour Under Armour Fly Fast Tights $59 $42 | Amazon See On Amazon These Under Armour tights feature moisture-wicking materials and cooling mesh panels, plus they come in 10 shades. With a few hundred reviews and a glowing 4.5-star rating, these popular leggings are worth the splurge any day. But you can get them on sale during Prime Day.

67% Off These Crest Whitestrips With A Light Crest 3D Whitestrips with Light $61.40 $39.98 | Amazon See On Amazon Crest's most professional teeth-whitening treatment is on sale for Prime Day for a whopping 67% off. The kit comes with 10 Whitestrip treatments and light activator that weakens stains and whitens teeth in just 10 days. Best of all, the results last for up to 36 months.

35% Off This Hydrating Facial Cleanser ELEMIS Dynamic Resurfacing Facial Wash, 6.7 Oz. $49 $31.85 | Amazon See On Amazon This luxurious facial wash — 35% off during Prime Day — is packed with hydrating and exfoliating ingredients that are sure to make your skin feel fresh and so clean. Nearly 700 Amazon reviewers have tried this cleanser out and have given it an overall glowing 4.7-star rating.

30% Off This Lightweight Babyliss Hair Dryer BabylissPRO Tourmaline Titanium 5000 Hair Dryer $100 $69.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a good, solid, and most of all, reliable, hairdryer, this is the deal for you. This BabylissPRO comes with all of the features you need for a great hairstyling experience: It's lightweight, dries hair lightning fast, and — thanks to its tourmaline technology — will leave your stands so shiny.

54% Off These Calvin Klein Panties With Hundreds Of Reviews Calvin Klein Women's Cotton Stretch Bikini (5-Pack) $49 $22 | Amazon See On Amazon These seamless bikini panties — from an iconic brand — come in a convenient five-pack so there's one for almost every day of the week. They're ultra-comfy and best of all, majorly marked down for Prime Day. Score the deal before it sells out.

35% Off This 8-Pack Of Gillette Razor Refills Gillette Venus Smooth Sensitive Razor Refills (8-Pack) $25 $16.06 | Amazon See On Amazon Razor refills can get pricey, so stock up now on this eight-pack of Gillette Venus Smooth refills while they're on sale. Each razor features three blades and a lubricated strip that soothes sensitive, irritation-prone skin.

38% Off This Collection Of L'Occitane Favorites Kit L'Occitane Head-to-Toe Beauty Favorites Kit $79 $49 | Amazon See On Amazon This collection of L'Occitane's most beloved beauty products makes for an amazing gift, but at this low price, it's worth treating yourself, too. The kit comes with everything you need for a luxe night of self-pampering, like sweet almond shower oil, shea butter hand cream, a face serum, hair repair shampoo and conditioner, and more.

49% Off This Cult-Favorite Facial Cleansing Brush FOREO LUNA 2 Facial Cleansing Brush $199 $101.40 | Amazon See On Amazon With more than 3,000 reviews and a 4.5-star rating, this USB-chargeable facial cleansing brush is a favorite of beauty aficionados. Made from soft, skin-friendly silicone, it works to remove oil and makeup, while stimulating circulation and diminishing the appearance of pores, resulting in brighter, smoother skin.

69% Off This Gold-Tone Quartz Watch From Anne Klein Anne Klein Diamond Dial Gold-Tone Watch $75 $26.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This Anne Klein watch is a classic timepiece that'll last for years. The gold-tone Japanese quartz watch features a clasp closure, simple sunray dial, and a genuine diamond marker at the 12 o'clock point.

50% Off This Hair Curling Machine With Over 1,000 Reviews BaBylissPRO Nano Titanium Curl Machine $130 $64.99 | Amazon See On Amazon This BaByliss automatic curl machine is 50% off, and it's the most foolproof way to create a heady of smooth, shiny curls — just place your hair inside the chamber and press the button. With over 1,000 reviews and a four-star rating, the curler boasts a nano-titanium curl chamber and three heat settings, so it's great for all hair types.

30% Off This Cult-Favorite Epilator For Hair Removal Braun Silk-epil 5 $70 $48.94 | Amazon See On Amazon This Braun epilator makes it easier than ever to remove unwanted hair from your face and body. Not only is it capable of grabbing onto the tiniest hairs, but it also comes with tons of extras (including a bonus bikini trimmer). It also has a massage function and built-in light, and — best of all — it boasts 2,200 reviews and a four-star rating.

42% Off This 4-Pack Of Charcoal Toothbrushes For Whitening Teeth Oral-B Charcoal Toothbrush Whitening Therapy, Soft (4-Count) $14 $7.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Stock up on toothbrushes for the whole family — or for yourself for a while — with this four-pack from Oral-B. The soft brushes are made of charcoal-infused bristles, which can help promote whiter teeth.

46% Off This Value Pack Of Gillette Razor Refill Blades Gillette Fusion Razor Blade Refills (12-Pack) $44 $23.79 | Amazon See On Amazon These Gillette Fusion razor blades are on discount — and since it's a pack of 12, you won't have to restock anytime soon. Compatible with all Gillette Fusion shavers, the five-blade razors offer a close shave while the lubricated strip soothes skin and helps reduce irritation.

52% Off This Anne Klein Watch & Bangle Set Anne Klein Swarovski Crystal Watch and Bangle Set $96.99 $46.99 | Amazon See On Amazon If you're looking for a luxe gift for yourself or someone else, this Anne Klein Swarovski watch and bangle set is a great buy. Boasting 300 reviews and a four-star rating, the gold-tone set includes a luxe watch with a Swarovski crystal bezel and two bangles with faux pearl accents.

55% Off This Full-Length Puffer Coat From Marmot Marmot Women's Montreaux Full-Length Down Puffer Coat, Berry Wine, Large $296 $133.29 | Amazon See On Amazon Marmot coats are known for being both warm and incredibly chic, and this full-length puffer filled with moisture-resistant 700-fill power down is 55% off for Prime Day. It has over 140 reviews on Amazon with an overall rating of 4.3 stars.

50% Off This Vera Bradley ID Case Vera Bradley Microfiber ID Case $20 $10 | Amazon See On Amazon There's something so classic about a Vera Bradley ID case, and for Prime Day, you can get this microfiber option in mulled wine for 50% off. With over 800 reviews on Amazon and a 4.8-star rating, you can be sure your ID is always secure and within easy reach with this zippered protective case.

30% Off This 6-Pack Of Under Armour No-Show Socks Under Armour Women's Essential No Show Socks (6-Pack) $20 $14 | Amazon See On Amazon These socks by Under Armour feature arch support and contoured edges for a snug fit that doesn't show too much above your shoes. You can choose from tons of vibrant colors or neutral tones, and they boast a 4.5-star review along with over 6,800 reviews.

53% Off This Gillette Venus Razor & Refill Pack Gillette Venus Women's Razor + 4 Blades Refills $14.99 $6.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Gillette's Venus razor features three curve-hugging blades that give you a super close shave, without irritating sensitive skin. During Prime Day, you can get this wildly-popular razor and refill set (over 1,000 reviews and counting), for 53% off.

38% Off This 5-Pack Of Oral-B FlossAction Brush Heads Oral-B FlossAction Brush Heads (5-Pack) $39.99 $24.99 | Amazon See On Amazon Have an Oral-B electric toothbrush? If so, you probably want to stock up on this five-pack of replacement bristles. Each one features the brand's Bacteria Guard protection that'll resist bacteria growth within the bristles.

39% Off This Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream Cetaphil Moisturizing Cream, 20 oz. $16.99 $10.30 | Amazon See On Amazon Designed for dry, sensitive skin, this Cetaphil body moisturizer has thousands of fans on Amazon who love its gentle yet effective formula. It's clinically proven to provide relief from dryness for up to 24 hours, and it can help restore skin's natural moisture levels in as little as a week, according to the brand. Grab this rich cream on sale while you can. See all Cetaphil Prime Day deals.

30% Off This Eyelash Conditioner With A Cult Following RevitaLash Cosmetics RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner $55 $38.50 | Amazon See On Amazon Even though it doesn't look like it's marked down, you'll save 30% off this advanced eyelash conditioner at checkout. Just apply a thin line directly to your lashes once a day, and it can help prevent breakage while enhancing shine.