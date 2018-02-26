'The Bachelor' Week 9 Promo Shows Some Major Fantasy Suite Drama

Well, folks, we've made it. As hard as it was at some points — we have almost made it through the entirety of Arie's season of The Bachelor. There have been a few bumps in the road, but Arie is left with three great finalists and it seems like he can't lose, right? Well, it is The Bachelor and Arie is making the decisions, so you know some drama is going to ensue surrounding fantasy suite dates. The Bachelor week 9 promo shows some major drama.

The newest episode of The Bachelor is airing on Feb. 26, and it will include fantasy suites and meeting Arie's parents again. After weeks and weeks and weeks of the show cruelly teasing someone's (Southern) ex returning, it seems like it's actually happening on the upcoming episode. We don't see anyone's face so it's still clouded in mystery, but I'm very excited for this reveal. The entire scene from the promo has someone crying in the background — promising lots of drama.

There are three women left and Arie has to shuffle through his feelings to figure out who he is going to propose to. The problem? He's for sure in love with two (maybe three) of the finalists. This is not hearsay or rumor — it came right out of the Bachelor's mouth. Besides seeing him openly tell Kendall, Lauren, and Becca that he's falling for them in upcoming previews, Arie admitted before the season even aired that he was in love with two women. He told People back in December,

I fell in love with two women, and I didn’t know I was capable of that. I’ve never been in that situation, and it was really hard. And they were two very different women, and that’s what made it even harder. I didn’t know I was really capable of having strong feelings and being in love with more than one person, but that happened. The end was really difficult for me. And I think that it’s because it’s such a huge decision, and it’s my life. But I’m happy, and I wouldn’t have changed anything.

Anyone else getting Ben Higgins vibes from this? We've all sort of been there done that already. Thanks anyways, Arie.

We can guess pretty confidently that Arie tells Lauren he loves her. The king of spoilers let this news go himself during a blog post for People. He was addressing the scene where Lauren admitted she has feelings for him and he abruptly got up from the table and stood outside. It was strange, but Arie had an explanation. He confessed,

I couldn’t logically explain any of my feelings. I didn’t know why I felt so strongly, I just did. And I know excusing myself during dinner looks crazy. It felt crazy at the time, but when Lauren told me she was falling in love with me, I was overwhelmed. In that moment, I knew I felt the same way but needed to take a moment before I could properly express myself. I hadn’t felt like this about someone since Emily [Maynard].

Like I said, it's just a guess. But, it's an educated guess. Arie is under a very close magnifying glass right now, but he didn't spill any details during Women Tell All on Feb. 25. Even when former contestant Caroline mysteriously called Arie out, he kept his cool. She confronted him during the special,

This whole time, you've said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife. I know what you did, and I don't know how you could do that.

While giving him the coldest stare I've ever seen, she continued,

I just really don't understand, but I really hope you found what you are looking for. You don't need to answer me, but I needed to say it.

OK, CAROLINE, YOU GOT MY ATTENTION. Chris Harrison never cleared up what that comment exactly meant, but I'm sure it will unfold soon enough.

As far as the rest of the season, Arie is narrowing in on some seriously tough choices. Arie has confirmed to Entertainment Tonight, "I'm very happy but it wasn't without hard times."