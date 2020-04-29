Don't worry about having to go too long without a Bachelor fix, because despite production for The Bachelorette shutting down due to the coronavirus pandemic, ABC has you covered with a brand-new series. The network just announced a Bachelor rewatch series that will let fans relive some of the most iconic moments in the franchise's history. So get ready, because The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! is coming soon to take you on a trip down memory lane.

In light of the coronavirus pandemic delaying production on Clare Crawley's season of The Bachelorette and causing the new season of The Bachelor Summer Games to get shelved, the reality franchise is launching a new series for fans that is safe to film during this time. The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable — Ever! will be a retrospective series hosted by Chris Harrison in the Bachelor mansion, where the host will look back at the most dramatic moments in the nearly 20-year history of the dating franchise. With 24 seasons of The Bachelor and 15 seasons of The Bachelorette, along with the possibility of diving into spinoffs like Bachelor in Paradise and Bachelor Pad, that's a lot of history to cover.

The new show will run for 10 episodes, with each three-hour episode being devoted to one of Harrison's personal favorite seasons from Bachelor history. Not only will each episode highlight the most iconic moments from the selected season, but Harrison will also conduct virtual catch-ups with past fan-favorites to dig up some behind-the-scenes secrets and get an update on where everyone is at today.

Although the new show has yet to reveal which past seasons of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette will be highlighted, ABC's reality programming chief Rob Mills did confirm to Variety that Season 18 of The Bachelor, starring Juan Pablo Galavis, will be the focus of one episode. That selection makes sense, since Clare Crawley was the runner-up on that season and she's set to be the next Bachelorette, so it will be a great refresher for fans before she steps into the spotlight again.

ABC

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable – Ever! will premiere on Monday, June 8, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, with new episodes airing each following Monday.