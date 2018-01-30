It's true what they say: big things really do come in small packages. At least that's the case when it comes to Marvel's shrinking superhero Ant-Man and his new crimefighting buddy, the Wasp. As if Marvel fans didn't have enough to look forward to with Black Panther about to open and Avengers: Infinity War on the horizon, the superhero studio has just dropped the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp, the followup to 2015's Ant-Man, and it looks like it will be even more fun than the first one.

The newly released Ant-Man and the Wasp trailer offers us our very first look at the upcoming sequel, which will introduce Evangeline Lilly's character of Hope van Dyne as the Wasp. Along with a new superhero, it also looks like the Ant-Man and the Wasp is going to have a lot more fun with Hank Pym's (Michael Douglas) shrinking technology than before. Eye-catching scenes in the trailer range from badass (Wasp shrinks down and runs along the blade of a knife that was hurled at her) to humorous (Wasp mega-sizes a Hello Kitty PEZ dispenser to use as a weapon) to just... really cool (Hank shrinking a building down into a rolling suitcase). Check out the first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp for yourself below:

Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

The trailer seems to reveal some key elements as to what the mysterious new movie will be about. It looks like Scott Land (Paul Rudd) is on the run from the FBI for some reason, and Hope van Dyne and Hank Pym are also caught up in the chase. The film will follow the events of Captain America: Civil War, when Ant-Man joined up with Captain America to fight against Iron Man's faction of the Avengers. Ant-Man wound up defeated and thrown into custody by Iron Man's team in that movie, before Captain America comes back to free him in the end.

While Ant-Man was the action star in the first movie, it definitely looks like now that Hope has her Wasp suit, she will be the major ass-kicker. Towards the end of the clip, we see Scott marveling at how much better Hope's suit is than his own, after Hank points out that the Wasp suit can fly and also come equipped with blasters.

The other major difference is how much more creative it looks like Ant-Man with the Wasp will be in regards to Hank's shrinking technology. In Ant-Man, we mostly just saw Scott Lang shrink down and not much else, and then in Captain America: Civil War, we saw that Scott could also grow to gargantuan heights in his suit. But in this new movie, we are going to see a lot of different objects shrink and blow up, like the PEZ dispenser and the van in the trailer. It also appears as though the new movie will be taking the shrinking and growing thing to new extremes — a shot around the 53-second mark shows a gigantic Ant-Man rising from the sea looking down at terrified people on a ferry, and on the other end of things, around the 59-second mark, it looks like the team has shrunken down so much that they are floating among some sort of bacteria.

Ant-Man and the Wasp will mark the 20th movie in the Marvel Cinematic Universe when it comes out on Friday, July 6. And before then, Marvel fans have two other movies to look forward to that will build up the hype even more: Black Panther comes out on Friday, Feb. 16 and Avengers: Infinity War will hit theaters on Friday, May 4.