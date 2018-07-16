In case you haven't heard, Amazon Prime Day is quickly approaching. The online sale is set to kick off on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET and it's offering loads of incredible deals. So, for those customers who are looking to up their technology game but can't decide which device to buy, here's what we know about Amazon Echo vs. Amazon Echo Dot.

According to Digital Trends, there's not too many differences between the two smart speakers, but the differences they do have matter. While both of them feature the infamous Amazon-enabled voice assistant, Alexa, they do function differently. The Amazon Echo is great for music fans because of its cylinder speaker, while the Echo Dot caters mainly to voice command. There are a few other differences that might impact that shopping cart. Both items are about the same size in diameter, but the Echo's cylinder shape makes it a lot taller and heavier than the Echo Dot which resembles more of a hockey puck shape. In regards to speaker quality, listeners will get a louder and more defined sounds from the Echo, due to its larger and 360-surround speaker. Plus, obviously, the Echo is going to cost customers a bit more since it sells for $100 as opposed to the Echo Dot's $35 price tag.

Basically, if you're looking to kick back at your house and chill out with some surround-sound tunes, the Echo might be your best bet. However, if you're wanting to take the speakers on the road with you or just want to order Seamless from your couch without picking up your phone, Echo Dot will definitely suit your needs.

Is anyone else as excited about Amazon Prime Day as I am? Doubtful, but I'll let you believe so. July 16 will mark the fourth annual cyber sale courtesy of the online retailer, and it's shaping up to be better than ever. Not only has Amazon extended Prime Day to 36 hours, as opposed to its usual 30, but it's also being brought to countries far and wide including the U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria.

So how can you cop these high technology goodies? First of all, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to take part in the special online holiday. Then, just add the Echo or Echo Dot on your "watch" list on Amazon, and wait for that glorious notification that your item has gone on sale. Or, feel free to pop over to Amazon's Prime Day page on their website and click on all the featured sale items.

In case you're not totally sold (pun intended) on the Echo or Echo Dot, there's another option that might tickle a customer's fancy. Amazon's Echo Show will also be on sale during Amazon Prime Day for $130, as opposed to its usual $300. With the Echo Show, the classic Alexa-enabled voice will still be present, but what makes this device different from its other Echo siblings is that it features a screen that allows people actually see videos, music lyrics, weather forecasts, to-do lists, and best of all it's completely hands free. To be honest, I think customers should buy all three products. Amazon Prime Day only happens once a year after all.

Shopping in a store might be a nice experience to some people, but for me, there's nothing I love more than filling up a shopping cart in the comfort of my pajamas. Sadly, Amazon Prime Day kicks off on Monday, July 16 in the afternoon, so I guess I'll have to make some orders in the comfort of my work clothes. The online mega sale runs until Wednesday, July 17 at 3 a.m. ET, so mark your calendars, everyone and prepare to shop until you drop.

Whether you opt for the big and bold Amazon Echo or the daintier Amazon Echo Dot, before you know it they'll be on your doorstep like it's Christmas in July.