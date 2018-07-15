Is there any more euphoric feeling than shopping online? The answer is no. For those looking to find some goods on the cheap, here's where to find Amazon Prime Day 2018 sales on July 16. Ready, set, get those shopping carts ready.

Everyone's favorite online retailer, Amazon, is planning its fourth annual Prime Day 2018 to much delight. This online sale is set to kick off Monday, July 16 at 3 p.m. ET and will end Wednesday, July 18 at 3 a.m. ET. I don't know about y'all, but I've been looking forward to this day for some time. Forget Black Friday, because this online sale features a ton of special deals that won't require you to be crammed next to a fellow customer to get your hands on Not only does this sale let you shop in the comfort of your own home, but it also offers a variety of deals in categories ranging from technology, subscription services, kitchen necessities, and home improvement.

So how and where can you find these priceless deals? Well, using the Amazon Prime app is the easiest way to make sure your wish-list items don't sell out. On the app, you can select items that you want to "watch" and the app will send you notifications when those items go on sale. Or, just head straight to Amazon's website and check out their Prime Day section, which shows what items are on sale and provides a link straight to them.

For example, on Amazon Prime Day 2018, customers will be able to snag tech deals like the the Alexa-enabled Echo Show for $130 and the Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet for $70. Plus, if you're looking to meal prep more, enjoy $30 off the first Amazon Fresh order. That will definitely come in handy once you purchase the Multi-Use Express Crock that will be 25 percent off on Amazon Prime Day.

Y'all, I'm just scratching the surface of all the incredible deals that have been revealed (so far). Amazon Prime Day, I'm so excited to see you again.

Let's get one thing straight. Amazon Prime members are the only ones who can enjoy this sale. Plus, members get to enjoy an added bonus to their shopping experience thanks to the free shipping that comes with any purchase. As a frequent online shopper, there's nothing more heartbreaking than filling up that shopping basket with loads of treasures, but then not following through because shipping broke the bank. So, if you're dying to do some shopping on this special day and a half event, an Amazon Prime membership currently costs $119 a year, or $59 per year if you're a student. To be honest, the membership kind of pays for itself.

Other shopping extravaganza such as Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great and all, but they're not expanding nearly as fast as this special sale. In the past, the online shopping spree only took place for 30 hours, but this year the company is taking it up a notch by extending the sale by six hours. Bless. Plus, Amazon Prime Day will be available to countries including the U.S., the U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and even Austria. After all, shopping till you drop is truly a universal experience for all.

Picture this. It's Amazon Prime Day. You scroll through all the discounted goodies online. You fill up that shopping cart, order those items, and that incredible "thanks for your order" email pops up into your inbox. A few days pass and suddenly, like magic, your packages arrive. Suddenly, it's Christmas in July and Santa Claus, dressed in a mailman uniform, just stopped by your house. Does that not sound like a truly magical experience?

Jokes aside, Amazon Prime Day is a great opportunity to to get started on that Christmas list, and of course buy yourself something pretty while doing so.

Happy shopping everyone!