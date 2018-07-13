Between hiking, petting puppies, and eating delicious food, I have quite a wide range of hobbies. However, two of my absolute favorite activities are snagging bargains and sitting on my couch, so you could probably imagine that Amazon Prime Day is my favorite holiday. If you, too, are all about catching those effortless steals, you might be wondering when Amazon Prime Day starts. As a self-proclaimed shop-o-holic and a regular Amazon Primer, I obviously have the answer.

In the world of internet bargains, Amazon Prime Day is a really big deal. In the span of only 36 hours, you're going to witness hundreds of different vendors offering dirt cheap deals — and trust me, it's as just as overwhelming as it sounds. Amazon Prime Day will officially start on July 16 at 3 p.m. ET (which, FYI, is noon PT). It will last through July 17, and there will be over a million different sales that will go live throughout the day, according to a press release. To see which vendors will be offering deals, what kinds of deals they'll be offering, and when specific deals will be offered, make sure to check the Amazon Prime Day page for additional information. It's going to be a good time, and trust me: Your bargain senses will be tingling beyond belief.

The deals you'll find will vary tremendously. To start, you'll be able to find major discounts on all Amazon-brand devices, like the Kindle or the Echo. You'll also come across a bunch of Black Friday-esque deals, such as sales on TVs, smart phones, kitchen appliances, and clothes. Even if you're not a Prime member, some vendors will be offering sales to everyone and anyone — so regardless of your membership status, make sure to tune in. There's going to be a ton of sales going on, so I can pretty much guarantee that you'll find something cheap.

Surprisingly, Amazon Prime Day 2018 is actually going to be way more extensive than it was last year. This holy-as-heck day is going for six hours longer than it did in 2017 (for a total of 36 hours), as opposed to a mere 30 hours. Also, this year, it's been extended to four more countries from last year. Australia, Singapore, the Netherlands, and even Luxembourg will now officially be able to get in on all of these deals, along with the U.S., the U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, India, Italy, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, and Austria. I'm so excited, and I just can't hide it.

I'll be completely honest with all of you: The part of Amazon Prime Day that I'm looking forward to most is the massive deals at Whole Foods stores nationwide. That's right, you heard me correctly. Whole Foods is going to be offering mad discounts to Amazon Prime members on July 16, so you can eat tasty, fresh food to keep up the momentum for all of your online shopping. It seems too good to be true, but alas, it feels so right.

Um, I noticed that you aren't panicking with excitement, so I'm assuming you didn't realize that Amazon Prime Day is coming up super quickly. (That's right, it's literally happening in less than a week from now!) It's safe to say that I'm freaking out in the best way possible, but until then, I'll just be sitting here, on my couch, wishing I had some puppies, discounts, and delicious food. There's going to be an Amazon Prime Day party at my place, guys, and it's going to be sick (and also really, really lazy). Happy shopping.