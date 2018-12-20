Are you ready for another season of joy, sadness, and laugher? The winter solstice will be upon us on Friday, Dec. 21, 2018, and it's arriving to launch us through the next chapter of our spiritual story. Reflecting the natural cycle and the zodiac calendar, each of the four seasons begin with the sun entering a cardinal sign. Its burst of energy catapults us forward through another phase of life, and the advice you should follow during the 2018 winter solstice will help you make the most out of it.

With the winter solstice coinciding with the beginning of Capricorn season, it's clear that you'll be learning how to let go of your mistakes, learn from them, and plant the seeds of a new path. Capricorn is ruled by Saturn, the planet of karma and discipline, and its zodiac sign arrives to show you the results of your decisions over the course of the past year. Astrologically speaking, winter is the last season of the natural cycle. It all starts with the blossoming buds of spring, grows throughout the sunshine of summer, harvests through autumn's change, and perishes under winter's touch. This next season is meant for you, and only you, to come to terms with how you've treated yourself and the world around you. What do you want to do better? How would you like to change?

Aries

How would you like to be remembered by others? What legacy would you like to leave behind in this life? Remember that your actions affect others, and each decision you make shapes everything you accomplish while you're here.

Taurus

Where would you like to go in this life? What would you like to learn and experience? The world has so much to offer. The lives you can live are truly infinite. Don't play by any book other than your own. Experience it all.

Gemini

Have you explored the depths of your soul? Are your relationships with others emotionally enriching? You deserve to be understood on the deepest of levels. Open your heart and respect others when they decide to open theirs to you.

Cancer

Are you isolating yourself? Are you relying on others too deeply? Your relationships must be equally beneficial and they should encourage you to be your best self. Be the partner you deserve to have and the right partner will find you.

Leo

How does your day-to-day routine look like? Are you taking care of your responsibilities? Mindful of your priorities? Think about how you can manage your time more efficiently and lay the groundwork down for success. Actions have consequences.

Virgo

Are you truly living life on your own terms? Are you reaching out and allowing yourself to enjoy yourself? Identify your own mental blockages that are preventing you from having fun and being creative. Decide from now on, that you'll have joy.

Libra

What does "home" meant to you? Are you nurturing your familial loved ones? Connected to your roots? You won't get very far without an understanding of your home; without a place to return to. Take care of your heart.

Scorpio

Are you expressing yourself truthfully? Are you giving your ideas the respect they deserve? Don't hold back from speaking your mind. It's time to tap into your brainpower and honor the intelligence bursting from within you.

Sagittarius

Are you creating a comfortable world for yourself? Do you feel safe and secure with what you have? Focus on building a foundation for yourself. Financial independence will give you the freedom to become exactly who you're meant to become.

Capricorn

Are you putting your heart into everything you do? Are you feeling constrained by what others expect of you? You owe it to yourself to fall in love with yourself, to embrace exactly the person you are meant to be. Don't worry what they'll think.

Aquarius

What is your unconscious mind trying to tell you? Your spirit knows something your mind may not yet. Silence the noise and listen to your intuition. Your inner truth is begging to be set free, so reach within yourself.

Pisces

Are you surrounding yourself with likeminded people? Do you feel a sense of community? Don't waste time with people who don't appreciate you for who you are. Give others the love and respect you would like to receive in return.