We still have about a year and a half to wait before Pennywise returns to terrify us again in the It sequel, but at least now we know what our lovable Losers will look like as grown-ups in the upcoming movie. Since It: Chapter 2 will take place 27 years after the events of the first movie, the preteen main cast are going to be adults when they face off against Pennywise again, and the movie is doing an amazing job at casting the perfect actors for the familiar roles. The adult Losers Club in It: Chapter 2 is almost fully cast right now, and it really is mind-blowing how much the adult actors resembles the child stars that formed the Losers Club in the first movie.

The Losers Club for It: Chapter 2 is not fully formed just yet, but it is nearly there with five of the seven roles officially filled. Aside from these five parts, the only other actor that we know will be in the sequel is Bill Skarsgård, who will reprise his role as Pennywise, the favorite disguise of the cannibalistic demon It. After nearly defeating It in the first movie, the seven outcasts who call themselves the Losers Club vow to return to their hometown of Derry, Maine if the demon ever rises again, which they learned in their research happens every 27 years.

The first It movie follows the Losers at around the ages of 12 and 13, so they will be in their late 30s or early 40s in It: Chapter 2. That can be tricky for a casting department, since you want to be sure you get an adult actor that resembles the child actor closely enough so that audience believe they really could be the same person at two different stages of life. I personally think the It team has been nailing it so far! Check out all the actors that have been cast as the adult version of the Losers Club for It: Chapter 2 below:

Jessica Chastain as Beverly Marsh

Don Arnold/WireImage, Warner Bros.

Rumors about Jessica Chastain starring in the It sequel began swirling on the Internet pretty much immediately after the movie premiered in 2017. That was due to fans pointing out Chastain's incredible resemblence to Sophia Lillis, the actor who played Beverly Marsh in It. And apparently, the casting directors agreed with the fans, and Chastain is signed on to portray a grown-up Bev in the new movie.

James McAvoy as Bill Denbrough

Ethan Miller/Getty Images, Warner Bros.

The most important job of all was casting the leader of the Losers Club, the stuttering but brave Bill Denbrough, who was played by Jaeden Lieberher in It. The team decided on James McAvoy, who seems like a perfect choice for the lead role.

Bill Hader as Richie Tozier

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Warner Bros.

Who better to play the smart-mouthed jokester of the group than Bill Hader? The Saturday Night Live breakout will take the part over from Finn Wolfhard in It: Chapter 2.

James Ransone as Eddie Kaspbrak

David Livingston/Getty Images, Warner Bros.

After starring in the Sinister movies, James Ransone is jumping back into the horror genre to play the adult version of the hypochondriac Eddie Kaspbrak, played with wide-eyed worry by Jack Dylan Grazer in the first It.

Andy Bean as Stanley Uris

FilmMagic/FilmMagic, Warner Bros.

Germaphobe Stanley Uris will be back for It: Chapter 2, and looking exactly like Power star Andy Bean. The actor is taking over the part from Wyatt Oleff.

We are still waiting to see who It: Chapter 2 will cast to play the adult versions of the remaining two Losers: husky new-kid-at-school Ben Hanscome and homeschooled farm-boy Mike Hanlon. It: Chapter 2 will land in movie theaters on Sept. 6, 2019.