Like much of the schedule for the 2020-2021 television year, A Million Little Things has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic. Following pandemic-related production delays, Season 3 premiered along with ABC favorites Station 19 and Grey's Anatomy in November of 2020. Because of the delayed start to the season, it only aired four episodes before hitting the winter break. With the new season set to return on March 11, fans are expecting things to finally settle down. But don't get too comfortable, because the A Million Little Things Season 3 schedule is changing again in April.

ABC initially scheduled all three shows to return on March 4. However, continuing coronavirus cases in Los Angeles caused the government to ask for sets to stay shuttered a few extra weeks in the winter. So, Grey's, Station 19, and A Million Little Things all pushed their mid-season premieres back a week. However, A Million Little Things will only stick with its Shona Rhimes counterparts for a short while longer. Starting in the first full week of April, the show will start airing new episodes on Wednesdays instead of Thursdays.

So, what dislodged A Million Little Things from the Shondaland block? A brand new series called Rebel. It's not a new Rhimes creation. (Those, like Bridgerton are going to be on Netflix now.) But it's got a similar pedigree; the series is created and written by Krista Vernoff, the showrunner for both Station 19 and Grey's who was anointed by Rhimes to carry on the shows after she left ABC.

Premiering April 8, Rebel is a show inspired by the true story of Erin Brockovich, which previously was adapted for the big screen with Julia Roberts in the title role. The TV version will star Katey Sagal, who has pioneered iconic roles like Peg Bundy on Married With Children, Leela on Futurama, and, most recently, Cate on 8 Simple Rules.

Meanwhile, A Million Little Things will relocate to Wednesday nights starting April 7. It will continue to air at 10 p.m. ET.