A Million Little Things is gearing up for a dramatic love triangle. Things were always going to be *awkward* when Maggie ended up crashing with her ex-boyfriend Gary and his girlfriend, Darcy, just as the coronavirus pandemic got serious. Add in Maggie's unexpected pregnancy, and the situation is bound to get complicated. It looks like things between the three are about to come to a head, since the A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 6 promo teases a fight between Darcy and Gary.

Spoiler alert: This post contains spoilers from A Million Little Things Season 3, Episode 5, "non-essential." Last week ended in an especially dramatic fashion, as Maggie returned from her teaching fellowship in Oxford, England for a six-month cancer screening and found out she was actually pregnant. The UK closed its borders due to COVID immediately afterward, leaving her trapped an ocean away from her baby-daddy/friend-with-benefits Jamie and living with her ex for the foreseeable future. As if that weren't enough, Darcy also found out Gary had been consulting with Maggie about her post-traumatic stress disorder behind her back.

The promo for the upcoming March 18 episode follows the characters as they deal with the serious implications the pandemic will have on their relationships. It opens as Maggie breaks her pregnancy news to a shocked Jamie over the phone, as Darcy becomes suspicious Maggie and Gary are more than friends again. "The airport, all those Skype calls, letting her stay at your apartment. Are you and Maggie back together?" she asks.

Elsewhere, the rest of the gang are also struggling to cope with their new normal. Rome and Regina clash while he helps her run the restaurant during the early days of lockdown, but accidentally loses three delivery orders. And the stress of the pandemic isn't helping Eddie, who recently relapsed after a decade of sobriety. "Don't you dare judge me!" he yells when Katherine confronts him. "I wake up in pain every day."

Even by A Million Little Things standards, the episode is bound to be a lot. Here's everything to expect, according to the official synopsis:

Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the COVID-19 transition.

Fans will have to wait to see how the show's friend group navigates the pandemic, but one thing's for sure: Things are bound to get even messier before they get better.

A Million Little Things Season 3 continues on Thursday, March 18 at 10 p.m. ET on ABC.