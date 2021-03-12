Another A Million Little Things baby is on the way to complicate things... but don't look at Eddie and Delilah. Warning: Spoilers for Season 3, Episode 5 of A Million Little Things follow. Instead, the March 11 installment of A Million Little Things revealed Maggie is the pregnant one this time around. But what that means for her — and her ex, Gary, and the rest of their friend group — remains to be seen.

Maggie (Allison Miller) started the third season of A Million Little Things an ocean away from her friends. Literally, she left Boston for a teaching fellowship at Oxford in England, where she moved in with her new, sarcastic roommate, Jamie (Chris Geere). After a bumpy start between the two of them, Maggie and Jamie ended up getting close — very close.

But just as the two were getting into the groove of their purely physical, friends-with-benefits groove, Maggie left town. Of course, A Million Little Things couldn't keep her away from the rest of the characters for too long, and the show's inclusion of the coronavirus pandemic into its plot actually provided a perfect reason to bring her back to the States: She needed to complete her six-month cancer screening, and her clinic in the UK canceled all "non-essential" appointments due to COVID. So, off to Boston Maggie went.

ABC/Jack Rowand

Although Maggie's usual doctor was able to squeeze her in for the screening, that's not exactly what Maggie ended up getting when she went into the office. Instead, she was told — pretty frankly, I might add — that she was pregnant. She also found out just as unceremoniously (via a newscast played on a TV she passed as she was walking along the street) that she can't get back to the UK, as borders shut down due to the pandemic.

As things stand now, Maggie is pregnant and stuck in Boston. Fans assume the father of the baby is her roomie, Jamie, since he's presumably the only person she's slept with as of late. So, Maggie's potential co-parent is on another continent, and she's currently living in Delilah's house with Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) and his new girlfriend, Darcy (Floriana Lima). It's a messy situation, to say the least. But hey, that's A Million Little Things for ya.

A Million Little Things continues Thursday, March 18, at 10 p.m. ET.