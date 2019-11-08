The 'A Million Little Things' Season 2, Episode 8 Promo Has A Death, SOS

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but someone's going to die — on ABC's A Million Little Things, I mean. Of course, while a TV death isn't nearly on the same level as a real-life loss, fans should still probably gear up for some heavy emotions coming their way. If you haven't seen it, the A Million Little Things Season 2, Episode 8 promo totally has a funeral scene, which means the characters (and viewers at home) are going to have to say goodbye to someone very soon.

Warning: Spoilers for Season 2, Episode 7 of A Million Little Things follow. Fans of the hit drama have known for a while Season 2 would have a death in it. In August, series creator Dan Nash confirmed this to Deadline, and said whoever dies will be someone audiences have seen before. But there's no telling if that means it's going to be one of the main cast members, another series regular, or someone who's just appeared in one or two episodes. Knowing this show, I'd recommend following the age-old saying, "expect the worst, hope for the best," in case it's your fave's time to go.

Check out the promo for the episode — titled "Goodnight" (yikes) — here:

TV Promos on YouTube

Luckily, the promo gives viewers a few hints about who they can probably assume is not in that casket. First, one of the scenes early on in the video is clearly at the funeral, and it features Eddie, Delilah, Maggie, Sophie, so they should all be safe. Later, the clip shows Gary saying, "I can't believe we're going to another funeral," and unless he's talking about his own impending demise, fans can also feel confident that Gary will make it out of the episode alive.

So of the main cast, that leaves Katherine, Rome, Regina, Theo, and Danny. If it's not one of them, it could also be another important character like PJ, Maggie's mom Patricia, or Barbara Nelson. A Million Little Things continues at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 14, on ABC.