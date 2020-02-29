Everyone likes a cute pair of shoes, but footwear needs can vary based on location, weather, and lifestyle. Even so, the best winter sneakers for women should always be warm, durable, and slip-resistant. Every element of a sneaker’s design can play into this, from its overall shape, to the materials used, to the construction of its sole.

When it comes to the shape of your shoe, a mid-top or high-top design is great for winter, as it offers the comfort of a sneaker with the taller shaft of a boot. This extra coverage protects your ankles from lower temperatures, cold winds, and unexpected snowfall.

As for the materials, anything used for the shoe’s upper will affect how well it fends off cold, wet weather. Leather is a durable, breathable, and warm material that's perfect for colder days. Wool is another popular material for sneakers as it's lightweight, cozy, and breathable. More budget-friendly shoes are often made of synthetic materials, which typically aren’t as durable or warm as leather and wool — but they can work for milder and drier winter days, especially when paired with a warm pair of socks. Some sneakers are already waterproof, but if you end up purchasing a non-waterproof pair, you can reinforce them with a waterproof spray for shoes.

Another thing to think about is reliable traction on snow and ice. Most shoes designed to prevent slipping will feature an outsole made of softer, stickier rubber to help you cling to the ground. But more importantly, look for a shoe with deep grooves in its tread, which will offer you more traction on wet surfaces. This is especially crucial if you’re looking for running shoes to wear outdoors.

Lastly, the interior of the shoe can really impact its ability to insulate your toes from the cold. A shoe that has some kind of extra lining, whether it’s faux fur or another soft fabric, will help your feet stay warm and cozy on the coldest of days.

From leather high-tops to wool slip-ons, here are the best winter sneakers for women available on Amazon.

1. KEEN Elena Mid Waterproof Insulated Sneaker Boots KEEN Women's Elena Mid Waterproof Insulated Sneaker Boots $86 | Amazon See On Amazon You get the best of both sneakers and boots with these KEEN Insulated Sneaker Boots. They're designed to keep you dry and warm in temperatures down to -4 degrees Fahrenheit and feature a water-repellant upper made of leather with plaid fabric detailing. The injected EVA midsole is lightweight and supportive, and the rubber outsole has just the right amount of tread to help you keep your grip. Inside, you'll find a breathable mesh lining and anti-odor technology to ward off any unwanted smells. The Elena sneaker boot is available in five different colors, including an ivy green and a neutral gray. One reviewer wrote: “They are cute (I’ve had several people stop me to tell me how cute they look), they are very warm and comfortable, and the tread on the bottom will keep me from slipping in the snow.” Available sizes: Women's 5-11

2. TOMS Suede Paxton Slip-Ons TOMS Forged Iron Grey Suede Women's Paxton Slip-Ons $85 | Amazon See On Amazon With a water-resistant suede upper and faux fur lining, the TOMS Paxton Slip-Ons are sure to keep you warm. They have a boot-like profile, but they feel and function entirely like a slip-on sneaker. The cushioned insole is removable, and the slip-on style makes it easy to pop them on and go — just don't pull on the cute tasseled heel tabs, as reviewers say they're purely decorative. The tread on the custom-molded rubber outsole isn't very deep, so these shoes are a better bet for running errands around town than navigating truly slippery terrain on longer walks. The faux fur-lined Paxton sneaker comes in a few different colors, including dark brown and birch, as well as a synthetic black crocodile material. You can also snag it without the fuzzy lining in taupe and black if you prefer a more streamlined look. One reviewer wrote: “I was looking for a good pair of slip on shoes for slushy Chicagoland winters. These are perfect. They're warm and sturdy, but not heavy.” Available sizes: Women's 5-12

3. Saucony Peregrine 8 ICE+ Sneaker Saucony Women's Peregrine 8 ICE+ Sneaker $120 | Amazon See On Amazon The Saucony Women's Peregrine 8 ICE+ Sneaker is made for tackling icy cold weather. It features a Vibram rubber outsole, with chunky tread that gives you the traction you need for slippery surfaces. The Vibram PWRFOAM midsole and cushioned top-sole offer support, even when you’re going uphill or downhill. And the upper is made of a water-resistant textile — one reviewer noted that the snow slides right off the top of their shoes as they run. One reviewer wrote: “These are great winter running shoes. I like the extra traction. My feet stay warmer on these as opposed to regular sneakers.” Available sizes: Women's 5-12

4. BRONAX Fur Lined Winter Snow Sneakers BRONAX Women’s Fur Lined Winter Snow Sneakers $30 | Amazon See On Amazon These BRONAX Fur-Lined Winter Sneakers are a perfect match for anyone on a budget. They have faux fur lining that extends onto the removable footbeds, laces that go all the way up the shaft for a comfortable fit, and a rubber outsole with great tread for traction. With their fabric uppers — which are also available in an eye-catching pink and orange-toned brown — these sneakers aren't waterproof and won’t offer you the warmth of some of the pricier shoes on this list, but they’re a solid option for cool temperatures if you don't want to break the bank. (Just make sure to pair them with a pair of warm socks.) One reviewer wrote: “My feet are super warm as I walk around outside. I've shoveled light snow with them on, and my feet stay toasty. They are so much lighter than my other winter [boots].” Available sizes: Women's 6-11.5

5. Cobb Hill Willa High Top Sneaker Cobb Hill Women's Willa High Top Sneaker $70 | Amazon See On Amazon The Cobb Hill Willa High-Top Sneaker has a supple leather exterior that comes in four different colors, and it's lined with a soft fabric. They're described as high-tops, but they fit more like mid-tops, with a lace-up front and a side zipper that makes them easy to pull on. According to many reviewers, these sneakers have loads of support for high arches — but you can remove the EVA footbed insert if the arch isn't comfortable for you. The tread is fairly shallow, so don't pop these on when it's icy out, but they're otherwise a solid pair of winter sneakers with lots of wide size options to accommodate wider feet. Though the leather upper isn't described as water-resistant, you can always use a waterproofing spray or just wear them on cold-but-dry winter days. One reviewer wrote: “These are great walking shoes. They are as comfortable as sneakers but the leather is warmer and they are slightly more polished looking as well. They are wide for my slightly narrow feet but perfect with wool socks. Excellent arch support.” Available sizes: Women's 5-11 (both wide and standard sizes)

6. LeMouton Classic Unisex Wool Shoes LeMouton Classic Unisex Wool Shoes $95 | Amazon See On Amazon With a 73% Merino wool outer, 100% Merino wool lining, and removable wool-padded footbed, these LeMouton wool sneakers are super breathable and moisture-wicking, making them perfect for winter, summer, and everything in between. Plus, they're machine washable, too. The rubber sole isn’t designed for lots of traction, nor is the Merino upper water-resistant, so the shoe is best for drier days when there isn't a lot of snow or ice on the ground. The LeMouton sneakers come in 10 different colors and unisex sizing so that the fellas can get in on these too. One reviewer wrote: “Love these shoes, so light, comfortable, and soft on my feet. [...] Warm in the winter, cool in the summer and I think they look cute. I definitely recommend them.” Available sizes: Women's 6-14 (or Men's 5-13)

7. ECCO Exostrike GORE-TEX Sneaker ECCO Exostrike GORE-TEX Sneaker $108 | Amazon See On Amazon The ECCO Exostrike GORE-TEX Sneaker can handle the cold, sloppy conditions that a hiking shoe is designed for — but it looks much more like a sneaker. It has a rubber sole with chunky tread for traction, a lightweight patented midsole with shock absorption, and a GORE-TEX membrane that makes the leather upper breathable and waterproof. They lace up the front and have a removable footbed, a padded collar that hugs your ankle, and a gusseted tongue to keep unwanted moisture and dirt out. This pair comes in a rich eggplant color, but you can also find it in pale pink and black too. One reviewer wrote: “Sturdy supportive shoe. Weather worthy for all seasons.” Available sizes: Women's 4/4.5-10/10.5