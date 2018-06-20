With the first day of summer on June 21, there is no greater time to plan a sweet escape — whether to get your tan on, or spark up a hot summer romance. This year, channel your inner Dirty Dancing by staying at a chic lakeside resort (preferably with a hot Swayze lookalike). There is something so refreshing, honest, and real about Baby and Johnny’s forbidden love affair, not just because of their backgrounds, but also because of the movie's incredible setting. Quaint lakefront resorts allow you to beat the crowds that are swarming the beaches and big cities, while also guaranteeing some much-needed quality time with Mother Nature. I've rounded up the best lakeside resorts to Instagram this summer, so get your bucket list ready.

These beautiful, tranquil destinations fully embody the best that summer has to offer. From mid-afternoon swims and bocce ball, to lakeside grilling and chillin', these resorts know a thing or two about the simple pleasures in life. Reenact your days at summer camp, where your biggest worries were which crushes were the cutest and what flavor ice cream you were having. Whether it’s in upstate New York or the quaint Midwest, there are plenty of places to blossom romance, practice your dance moves, and celebrate the best season of the year. Here are the top lakeside resorts to visit this summer:

1 Lake Lure Inn, North Carolina This historic inn, built in 1927, needs to be on your summer bucket list. Take to the mountains for an adventurous hike, or spend the day shoreside with lawn games and water activities. Keep the dreamy dirty dancing theme alive by staying in either "Baby’s Bungalow" or "Johnny’s Cabin," both of which are outfitted with jacuzzis, kitchenettes, wet bars, and patios.

2 Inn At Bay Harbor, Michigan Inn at Bay Harbor/Autograph Collection Hotel Located in Little Traverse Bay, Inn at Bay Harbor is a fabulous place to summer on the water. Whether you opt for a guest room, suite, or one of their adorable cottages, this well-appointed estate has just what you need to unwind after a day exploring Lake Michgan.

3 Lake Placid Lodge, New York This incredible estate, located in the Adirondacks on Lake Placid, perfectly captures the carefree days of summer camp. Take a canoe for a spin, or fish for a shore lunch at this rustic-yet-chic resort, located around five and a half hours from New York City.

4 Crater Lake Lodge, Oregon Michela Ravasio/Stocksy This lake lodge is located in the middle of Crater Lake National Park in Oregon. The sweeping views, crystal clear water, and wild landscape make this destination a must-visit this summer. Not to mention the fact that it is a total bucket list swim. Crater Lake is the deepest lake in the United States, according to National Park Service.

5 Edgewood Tahoe, Nevada Jordyn Kraemer/The Blonde Vagabond This absolutely fabulous, lake-front resort has all the luxury one could ask for without totally breaking the bank. With an expansive beachfront, outdoor pool and hot tub, and nightly fire pits (freshly stocked with S'more goodies), this resort is a perfect place to get your summer on.

6 Big Cedar Lodge, Missouri This sprawling 4,600-acre lodge, complete with an incredible golf range and spa, sits on Table Rock Lake and delivers with tons of outdoor activities. Stay in one of their sweet cottages, and live out your true Disney princess dreams this summer.

7 The Broadmoor, Colorado The Broadmoor Hotel One of Colorado’s most breathtaking hotels at the bottom of Cheyenne Mountain, and next to Cheyenne Lake, needs to be on your travel list this summer. The Broadmoor is a classic when it comes to stunning lakeside resorts. This hotel is big and has a wide range of rooms, yet it feels exceptionally personalized. With three swimming pools, tennis courts, as well as plenty of on-property lounges, and restaurants, this resort truly is a one-stop destination for summer.