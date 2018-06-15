30 Captions For Camping Pics, Because Life Is S'more Fun When You're By The Lake

I remember every summer as a kid looking forward to camp. It was a week filled with making new friends, sleeping under the stars, chilling by the lake, and roasting many marshmallows for s'mores. Now that we've grown up, we unfortunately don't have annual sleep-away camp to look forward to, but that doesn't mean you can't still explore the great outdoors. Get your crew together for an epic camping trip this summer, and when you're packing, don't forget some captions for camping, too.

When you're camping, you need to be prepared for everything. That's why you'll definitely need these 30 camping-inspired captions for when you want to show off your adventures on the 'Gram. Sure, the WiFi may be weak where you're going, but that doesn't mean you can't save your posts as drafts until you're able to share them with your friends.

Just think about how much fun you'll be having when you're hiking and biking during the day, relaxing in the lake on a floaty, and then, cozying up around the bonfire and sharing stories with your besties. It's your duty to share with the world what beauty is out there, so everyone who's not on your camping trip can live vicariously through you.

1. "Look at the stars. Look how they shine for you." — Coldplay, "Yellow"

2. "Of all the paths you take in life, make sure a few of them are dirt." — John Muir

3. "Just look up. We are both under the same starry sky." — Unknown

4. "Adventure is out there!" — Up

5. "Find your wild." — Unknown

6. "Let's be adventurers." — Unknown

7. "Blessed are the curious for they shall have adventures." — Lovelle Drachman

8. "Camp more. Worry less." — Unknown

9. "Let's wander where the WiFi is weak." — Unknown

10. "Into the woods, it's time to go." — Into The Woods

11. "Happy camper." — Unknown

12. "Like campfires and marshmallows, we're better together." — Unknown

13. "There is no WiFi in the forest, but I promise you will find a better connection." — Unknown

14. "The mountains are calling, and I must go." — John Muir

15. "Take nothing but pictures, leave nothing but footprints, kill nothing but time." — Aliyyah Eniath

16. "Welcome to our place in the woods." — Unknown

17. "Cold air, dark night, warm fire, bright stars." — Unknown

18. "Sleep under the stars." — Unknown

19. "Camping is the answer. Who cares what the question is." — Unknown

20. "Keep close to nature’s heart, and break clear away, once in awhile, and climb a mountain or spend a week in the woods. Wash your spirit clean." — John Muir

21. "I felt my lungs inflate with the onrush of scenery. Air, mountains, tree, people. I thought, 'This is what it is to be happy.'" — Sylvia Plath

22. "In every walk with nature one receives far more than he seeks." — John Muir

23. "I am most alive among tall trees." — Unknown

24. "I would rather own little and see the world, than own the world and see little of it." — Alexander Sattler

25. "Not all who wander are lost." — J.R.R. Tolkien

26. "The clearest way into the universe is through a forest wilderness." — John Muir

27. "S'more than a feeling." — Unknown

28. "Between every two pines is a doorway to a new world." — John Muir

29. "Life is s'more fun with friends." — Unknown

30. "Take vacations. Go as many places as you can. You can always make money. You can’t always make memories." — Unknown