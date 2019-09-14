Got a bad hair day? Don't worry, there's a hair mist for that. Whether you're suffering from dry AF strands; a tangled, unmanageable rat's nest; or an extra-oily scalp, these are the best hair mists for every type of bad hair day—no hat needed. After all, hair mists generally reign supreme among hair care products for many reasons. First, they’re incredibly light and airy, and rarely ever weigh hair down, no matter how fine or limp your hair may be. Second, they’re easily buildable, unlike mousses, creams, or gels, which are harder to control. Third, they smell divine and can help mask odors you oftentimes try to hide under a hat or by spritzing heavy perfume.

So, ditch the alcohol-laden hair perfumes (they’re drying out your strands!) and try one of these sweet-smelling hair mists — multiple benefits included. From cocktail-inspired pollution-protectors to new technologies that cut hair-drying time in half (yes, in half!), I’ve rounded up the latest hair mist launches to add to your hair-help lineup this fall.

For Pollution Protection

You may not be able to see it, but you can certainly feel it (and smell it, too): pollution is not only killing our oceans, but it’s also ruining our hair. The newest addition to the Klorane family, the Purifying Mist with Aquatic Mint, will help keep your hair smelling like a delicious mojito all day long while coating your locks in pollution-protecting ingredients. It's like an alcohol blanket, but for your hair.

For Heat Protection

The latest from Living Proof uses a patented Healthy Hair Molecule (OFPMA) to help smooth hair strands, keep hair cleaner for longer, offer heat protection up to 450 degrees and shine without the weight. Use this heat-protectant on damp hair before blowdrying, or dry hair before curling or straightening.

For Flexible Hold That Lasts (And Lasts, And Lasts)

This newbie from Kenra promises to lightly hold volume for up to 96 (yes, 96!) hours after application. Thanks to the Murumuru butter, this memory spray helps to hydrate strands while softly locking your ‘do in place (but without that straw-like, crunchy feeling).

For Cutting Drying Time In Half

Three out of five people agree that this lightweight spray cuts blow-dry time by 50%, according to the brand. Bonus points for the added heat-protection/UV damage and frizz-fighting ingredients packed into this styling spray. All hair types can benefit from the Bb. Glow Blow Dry Accelerator, but color-treated hair is the ideal candidate.

For Leave-In Conditioning & Hydration

If your regular conditioner isn’t cutting it, it might be time to bring in the big guns. Enter: Alterna CAVIAR’s new leave-in conditioner. Caviar extract offers omega-3 fatty acids to add moisture, shine, and elasticity to damaged and aging hair, while antioxidants encourage micro-circulation. Perfect for fine, dry hair that needs some oomph without weighing it down.

For Smelly Strands

Strands that stink? This one’s for you. Not only does this hair mist offer a delightful fragrance, but the added jojoba and argan oils add plenty of shine, too. This mist works for all hair types and can be used before blow-drying or as a touch-up in between shampoos.

For Texture

In need of a new, lightweight texturizing spray? No probllama. (See what I did there?) The new Sephora Collection Texturizing Spray creates soft texture sans the annoying weight and won’t leave your locks feeling sticky and gross.

For An Oily Scalp

Thanks to the micro-fine rice powders in this bad boy, you’ll be oil-free with added volume at the roots. Plus, the golden root extract helps to increase moisture to avoid dry strands or breakage.