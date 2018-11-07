When was the last time you spent quality time with your best friend? Sometimes, life can get incredibly busy, but it's always important to make time for the people who you love most. After all, life is all about cherishing your relationships. And if you and your bestie are a couple of passionate winos, you know two glasses of rosé are always invited to your bonding sessions. Therefore, you should consider visiting a vineyard with your bestie, in the name of friendship. You'll be able to sip your favorite wines while making new memories together amongst the vines. These are the most beautiful vineyards in the U.S. to celebrate your friendiversary with your BFF, because wine not?

Whether you're watching a romantic comedy or spending a night out on the town, a refreshing glass of wine completes the perfect scenario. Vineyards are a great way to indulge in your love for the vine and discover new favorite flavors. Most vineyards allow you to tour the properties, savor wine, chocolate, and cheese tastings, (YUM!) and even make your own custom wines. Let's just say, the wine tasting experience is just the beginning of visiting a vineyard. Cheers to a good time with your favorite girl, and many Insta-worthy pics.

1 Raymond Vineyards Raymond Vineyards on YouTube Raymond Vineyards is a true gem located in the iconic Napa Valley region of California. If you really want to bond with your girl, then consider signing up to be a winemaker for a day. You'll learn what it's like to be winemaker by crafting a custom bottle of red wine to take home with you. This will be the perfect souvenir to mark a successful friendiversary.

2 Chateau Montelena Winery Chateau Montelena Winery on YouTube This elegant winery is also based in California's Napa Valley, and it's the perfect destination to treat yo' self to a day with your favorite person. The Chateau's stone castle will make you swoon, and it serves as the ultimate backdrop for pics. You can also reserve spots for a tasting in the private Library Room, and then take a stroll through the property while you sip fine wine.

3 Ferrari-Carano Ferrari-Carano Vineyards & Winery on YouTube This winery will be the most gorgeous setting for your friendiversary selfies, so get your floppy hats and sundresses ready to slay. Ferarri-Carano is located in Sonoma County's Dry Creek Valley, and it's been around since the '80s. You can sign up for a sip and paint party to get your creative juices flowing, or arrange a private tasting with small seasonal bites and the vineyard's top white wines. Sounds like the perfect pairing to me!

4 Biltmore Vineyard Biltmore on YouTube The Biltmore is a North Carolina wine estate that will honestly take your breath away. With complimentary tastings and multiple wine bars at the estate, in addition to river float trips and segway tours you can check out in the area, you'll never run out of things to do.

5 Beneduce Vineyards Be prepared to sip on some of the best wine on the East Coast at Beneduce Vineyards. You can hit up the tasting room on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays for a truly unparalleled wine experience. They'll guide you through their best wines with the tastiest cheeses and cured meats around, so bring your appetite.