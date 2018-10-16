Solo travel is totally having its moment right now. From someone who's spent the past few years traveling the globe alone, I can definitely understand why. At first thought, solo travel may seem like an unusual choice. A lot of people book trips to share their experiences with family and friends. However, travel can be equally rewarding when you go by yourself. It's an incredible opportunity to connect with yourself and the world around you. You also get the chance to meet likeminded people from all over the world. Here are some of the best destinations for your first solo travel if you're ready to give it a try.

In the beginning, the idea of solo travel can seem a little intimidating. You're traveling to a new place by yourself without knowing a soul. There's also the fear of getting lonely or feeling bored. It's important to ease your way into solo travel so that you feel as comfortable as possible. You'll definitely understand the hype once you do. You'll learn to love your own company and truly embrace unknown adventures, with or without someone by your side.

When it comes to planning your first solo trip, consider choosing your destination wisely. The perfect place will help you kick off your solo travel journey in the best way.

1 Iceland hey_ciara on Instagram There's no place like Iceland. Its otherworldly landscapes will make you and your social media followers swoon. You should consider renting a campervan to make the most of your time there. It'll allow you to completely embrace the freedom you have as a solo traveler. You'll have a blast chasing waterfalls and endless rainbows. You'll have the chance to truly connect with both Iceland and yourself.

2 New York, New York Giphy You'll never get bored in "The City That Never Sleeps." From exploring museums and checking out quaint coffee shops, to hitting up SoHo and grabbing a slice at a dollar pizza joint, New York City is a playground for the girl who loves to be on the go at all times. With so many people from around the world, you're bound to make some new friends in just about no time. Go for a solo stroll through Central Park, admire the works of art in the Museum of Modern Art, take a selfie on the Brooklyn Bridge, and eat your heart out in New York City's trendiest restaurants.

3 Paris, France Giphy Paris is always a good idea, especially when you're traveling solo. There are so many things you can get up to in the "City of Love." Spend the day browsing the world-renowned Louvre Museum, cozy up with some books at Shakespeare and Company bookstore, people-watch at a cafe with a fresh croissant, and have a solo picnic under the Eiffel Tower. You can even check out Airbnb experiences for photo shoots and bike tours led by locals.

4 Bali, Indonesia hey_ciara on Instagram If you've read Eat, Pray, Love, then you probably know a thing or two about exploring Bali solo. The serene atmosphere and rich culture make Bali such an exciting place to be. You can swim in the waterfalls, try the local cuisine, ride motorbikes into the sunset, attend a yoga retreat, take surfing lessons, and so much more. There's a reason people go to Bali and never want to leave.

5 Berlin, Germany Georgia Stait on YouTube Berlin is a creative city that has so much to offer, especially to solo travelers. The city is known for its incredible nightlife, so you'll have no problem exploring and meeting people along the way. Be sure to join a pub crawl if you want to easily make friends as you drink some of the best beer the city has to offer. Be sure to rise early enough so that you can check out Berlin's street art and historic sites during the day.