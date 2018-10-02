Iceland has been on my bucket list for as long as I can remember. Everyone I spoke with described this country as otherworldly. In fact, many people said that this is a place you can't fully describe. I recently completed a five-day road trip through Iceland with my best friend, and now I can understand what people mean when they say this country can't be put into words. Iceland is the most unique and dynamic place I've ever visited in my life. It's a place you need to experience for yourself. I traveled Iceland in a campervan, and it's an adventure I believe everyone should put on their 20s bucket list.

Have you ever been to a destination that literally took your breath away? Have you ever been to a place that brought tears to your eyes and made you feel like anything was possible? That's exactly how Iceland made me feel. It's hard to believe that a place like this exists and that it's available for us to see with our own eyes. I've never experienced so many diverse landscapes in one country. From jaw-dropping waterfalls to stunning glaciers, this place blew my mind over and over again. It helped that I was able to truly explore with the freedom of a campervan.

1 Road Tripping Is The Best Way To Explore Iceland hey_ciara on Instagram My best friend and I knew we wanted to travel in a campervan from the get-go. We used Guide To Iceland to search for an automatic campervan that would serve as our transportation and accommodation. We also used this website to research sites of interests we'd stop at during our trip. In the beginning, we had no idea where to start, but this website served as the best resource for us to plan different aspects of our trip. It didn't take long for us to realize that traveling by camper in Iceland is the way to go if you want to get the most out of your trip, while doing things on your own terms.

2 A Campervan Saved Us So Much Money hey_ciara on Instagram Iceland is known to be a pretty pricey travel destination, so we wanted to save as much money as possible. A campervan was the best way for us to keep costs at a minimum. The campervan provided us with a cozy place to rest, transportation, fully-stocked kitchen, coffee press, towels, built-in stove, and more. The van can be leased for a minimum of four days, and is currently listed at a price of $125 (per day) on the website (not including insurance). We went grocery shopping and used the included stove to cook instead of stopping at expensive restaurants along the way. In the end, we were extremely pleased with the amount of money we spent. Take it from me: Driving a camper is the ultimate way to travel on a budget in Iceland.