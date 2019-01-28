The 4 Crystals You Should Use On Valentine’s Day To Call Love Into Your Life

It should come as no surprise to anyone that crystals can amplify the love in your life. Just looking at their prismatic colors and iridescent dimensions is enough to make your heart flutter. Holding a crystal in your hand has the same effect, because it feels as though you're absorbing its mystical power right into your being. Are you in the mood for romance now that Feb. 14 is fast approaching? You may be wondering what crystals you should use on Valentine's Day for love.

Besides being so pretty and enchanting to look at, there are multitudes of ways you can use crystals to enhance your life. You can meditate with them and feel their healing properties flowing through you. You can keep them close to you by wearing them as jewelry, so that you take their magic with you wherever you go. By simply arranging a few crystals throughout your home, you're creating a sacred space filled with earthen peace and cosmic harmony. As for me, I love picking out a crystal to bring with me wherever I go. Depending on what situation I'm entering, I'll pick a crystal (or two) that matches the energy I need. If I need courage, I'll wear my carnelian bracelet. If I need clarity, I'll wear my clear quartz necklace.

While Valentine's Day is meant for honoring all things related to love, it's not the only day out the year where you could use a loving crystal. You're a sensitive being and any of the following crystals will not only attract love, but remind you to love yourself.

Rose Quartz

Of any loving crystal on Earth, rose quartz is the first one that comes to mind. With its shimmering pink hues, it reminds you of affection instantly. Despite its obviously romantic vibrations, rose quartz contains a love that extends far deeper than Valentine's Day sentimentality. It pours empathy straight into you, allowing you to love even the most difficult people to love and to set aside your own flaws and see the beauty that runs within you.

Turquoise

It's hard not to think of love when you set your eyes on the soft bluish-green color of turquoise. This crystal establishes a strong connection between the earthly plane and the spirit world, allowing you to heal yourself with a love that is so pure and light that it comes from another world. Using turquoise in your life is a sure way to attract positive vibrations, cleanse yourself from spiritual exhaustion, and emotional pain. No matter where it hurts, turquoise will soothe you.

Lapis Lazuli

Aren't you simply soaked in a romantic dreamworld when you're anywhere near the silky, dusky deep blue of lapis lazuli? If you're in the mood for a love that is on the verge of worship and reverence, look no further. This stone is so passionate and regal that ancient Egyptians would use lapis lazuli as burial decorations for only the most important members of their society. In ancient Greece, lapis lazuli was used to honor Venus, the goddess of love, according to Nammu.com. The symbolic connection between lapis lazuli and all things romantic in this world has never ended.

Emerald Stone

Surrounding yourself with the deep green of emerald that shimmers like ocean water basking in the sun is to surround yourself with love. This stone is completely connected to matters of the heart, as the color of the heart chakra is also green. Its color is associated with love, abundance, and prosperity, so to bring emerald with you is to invite a life full of luxury and positivity. It lets you be unapologetic with your love and strong in your happiness. There's no need to hold back.