The results are in. The ghosts and goblins contemplated it for a while, and the witches had to talk about it over their latest brew. Finally, they came to a decision. Don't get me wrong: It was tough. When Halloween is right around the corner, these creatures of the night have very busy schedules. The scarecrows can't be bothered, and the Great Pumpkin is off trying to find Charlie Brown and his friends. (And you thought your planner was packed, huh?) But, it's official: The best Instagram captions for Halloween are here! Scroll through, pick out the perfect one in the patch, and you're guaranteed to have the spookiest post on social media.

Let's be honest: Certain nights of the year, social media is like one big competition. Everybody wants to post the cutest picture with their significant other on Valentine's Day, and travelers are trying to one-up each other with their latest #content once summer hits. And on Halloween night, everyone might as well be contestants on a reality television show. Will your post get the final rose?

OK, it's not that dramatic, and everybody's social media style is different — so, you really shouldn't compare. Some people like to be funny, while others will go for the sentimental quotes from their favorite poets. There are the girls who post pictures of their Pumpkin Spice Lattes with a pun like, "I love you a latte." Do you get it? Of course you do.

Now, for Halloween, you might want a caption that goes with your costume. Maybe you're dressing up as one of your favorite sitcom characters, and are going to caption your post with a line from an episode. That would totally be appropriate and festive! But, if you're feeling stuck and just want a really good caption for the spookiest night of the year, look no further. The 34 best captions for Halloween here and were decided on by your favorites from the dark side.

1. "Something wicked this way comes." — William Shakespeare

2. "Every day is Halloween isn't it? For some of us." — Tim Burton

3. "Come to the dark side. We have candy and pumpkin spice." — Unknown

4. "At this point my blood type is pumpkin spice." — Unknown

5. "Double, double, toil and trouble; Fire burn and cauldron bubble." — William Shakespeare

6. "When black cats prowl and pumpkins gleam, may luck be yours on Halloween." — Unknown

7. "All of the dust and cobwebs in my house just became decorations. Thanks Halloween." — Unknown

8. "Witch better have my candy." — Unknown

9. "Ghost hug! You can't feel it, but it's there." — Unknown

10. "Trick or treat, smell my feet." — Lisa Desimini

11. "Magic is really very simple. All you've got to do is want something and then let yourself have it." — Aggie Cromwell, Halloweentown

12. "I'm not going to kiss the camera. I'll kiss you, but I won't kiss the camera." — Paranormal Activity

13. "Oh look, another glorious morning. Makes me sick!" — Hocus Pocus

14. "Cutest pumpkin in the patch." — Unknown

15. "Great Pumpkin believer since..." — Unknown

16. "Don't be silly, darling. It's Halloween season." — Unknown

17. "Even the leaves fall for you." — Unknown

18. "Spooks sold separately." — Unknown

19. "Spooks galore." — Unknown

20. "Give 'em pumpkin to talk about." — Unknown

21. "Halloween is not a day. It's a lifestyle." — Unknown

22. "Happy as a witch in a broom factory." — Unknown

23. "If you were a ghost, you would still be my boo." — Unknown

24. "Say boo and scary on." — Unknown

25. "What a haunt mess." — Unknown

26. "You know what you should be for Halloween? Mine." — Unknown

27. "You say witch like it's a bad thing." — Unknown

28. "But I think I love Halloween most of all." — Unknown

29. "Wicked never looked so cute." — Unknown

30. "Goblin candy all night long." — Unknown

31. "If the broom fits, fly it." — Unknown

32. "I'll put a spell on you." — Unknown

33. "This is my Halloween costume, OK? I worked very hard on it." — Unknown

34. "You're never too old to beg for free candy." — Unknown

Long story short: Don't stress. Halloween is all about candy, dressing up in costumes, and staying up until you hear the werewolves howling at the midnight moon. Social media is just a way to document your night on the dark side, and show your followers that you're totally into the festivities.

So, keep it simple. Pick one of these captions for your post that are all about Halloween. The spookiest night of the year is right around the corner, and from what I hear, it's going to be better than ever. Seriously, the ghosts and goblins got talking again, and the witches are trying out a new brew. Sounds as sweet as a piece of candy, am I right?