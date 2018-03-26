There are a lot of reasons why we are told that it's wrong or foolish to marry young. But for some of us, fate is greater than reason. Some signs were brought here because the lesson they need to learn in this lifetime is about how they will fall in love during it. Some signs have already learned everything there is to know about love in past lifetimes, and so they arrive completely ready to fall into it. Some of the zodiac signs most likely to marry young do so out of foolishness. But an act taken out of foolishness doesn't necessarily mean it becomes a bad thing. In fact, so much humor comes out of doing something that looks like it's a mistake.

If you feel like it's your calling to marry young, then you should do it. And be brave about it. It really takes courage to be able to venture so far into a relationship without being too afraid of the costliness of a fall. Without being brave, there is never going to be any relationship, and so for you to have earned such a strong sense of it is a good recipe for happiness. Just remember that no matter what happens, your primary relationship needs to be with your own self.

1. Aries (March 21 To April 19)

Aries has a reputation for being highly impulsive, and it's one that's well-earned. The youngest fire sign treats relationships a bit like a swimming pool: They'll dive in head first without checking whether or not they're in the shallow end. An Aries wants to do everything all at once in a new relationship. They're the sign most likely to move in with a partner after dating for a month, and get hitched within three. As the initiator, they weren't put on this planet for their passion to be tamed, so their quick-moving energy shouldn't get any shame. Just don't be too surprised when their marriage spontaneously combusts. The only way Aries ever really learns is through making big, explosive mistakes.

2. Taurus (April 20 To May 20)

Taurus takes nothing on that they won't be deeply committed to, and that's true whether it pertains to their relationships or their career. When Taurus decides to commit to someone, they are looking well into the long term. Remember Dan and Serena from Gossip Girl? Yeah, Dan was a Taurus. Even if they break up with their partners temporarily, Taurus is the sign most likely to come back around and marry their high school sweethearts in the end. And they might not have even broken up in the first place. Where other signs like to experiment, Taurus really only needs one partner to feel fulfilled romantically. They marry young, and can stay together lifelong.

3. Libra (Sep. 23 To Oct. 22)

Libra is ruled by Venus, which means that every relationship ends up being a kind of marriage whether or not the knot gets tied. Libra needs a couple of relationships to figure out what kind of personality does or doesn't work for them, so they're not likely to get married right out of high school. But what they will do is repeat the same relationship pattern over and over until they find someone who is willing to stick with them. If that happens early, then they're destined to get married young. Even if it doesn't last forever, their relationships from then on will continue to play out the same.

And honestly, maybe that's where we could all stand to learn a whole lot from Libra. Relationships are never about changing yourself or anyone else to come to meet them. They are about being one soul in close proximity to another soul, sharing what you have at the end of the day. And when we are talking about marriage, that's the wedding I imagine: a complete union, with both the other and the self.

Check out the entire Gen Why series and other videos on Facebook and the Bustle app across Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.

Check out the “Best of Elite Daily” stream in the Bustle App for more stories just like this!