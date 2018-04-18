Isn't there something so cutely embarrassing about crushing? It's like you're moving about your life, waiting for something to happen, when all of a sudden somebody comes along and knocks you off your seat. From the vulnerable position of being head over heels for someone, it can feel like a deception when your affections aren't returned. But for the zodiac signs most likely to lead you on, hurt feelings were never the intent. Crushing can be an escape from the mundanity of day to day existing. When the feeling doesn't have longevity, and reality bites, people sometimes bolt.

But that doesn't mean you can't enjoy yourself in the meantime. And if one of these signs has you wrapped around their finger, know that even if they leave you'll still learn lots while you're together. While you're with them, focus on how much your heart is opening and how much fun you are having and try not to worry too much about a future that hasn't happened yet. Every relationship is a journey getting you closer to your sense of self. Believe it or not, being led on by one of these signs might actually help you evolve.

Scorpio (Oct. 23 To Nov. 21) Giphy Scorpios are notoriously choosy about their partners, and can be highly judgmental of the people they are sleeping with. The reason that people can get so hung up on this sign is because Scorpio has the ability to hold the dark side of humanity with equal weight as the light. You can't have fun without dabbling in the shadows, but if Scorpio's deep feelings aren't drawn out into the light of day, the relationship won't last long. In the meantime, you can confront your ghosts together knowing that you'll be back in the sun before too long.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22 To Dec. 21) Giphy Sagittarius adores a sense of adventure. The archer can get drawn down by being too much of a caretaker or having to stay stuck in the tedium of day-to-day life. They sometimes look for affairs to jolt them out of their senses; part of their appeal is their high energy level and openness to whatever comes. But when out of balance with reality, that kind of perspective can make the relationship feel like a rollercoaster with no seatbelt, and that's understandable. If Sagittarius drops you, and the exhilaration fades, you'll probably find yourself sighing in relief that the relationship didn't go on any longer and cause you more stress than you could reasonably take on.