Happy almost New Year to all of us, because JAY-Z's "Family Feud" video is finally here on Friday, Dec. 29 on TIDAL. What an epic way to close off a stressful week and a stressful year, aka 2017, amiright? If you don't already have a TIDAL account, you're seriously about to feel all the FOMO and should probably fix that, literally ASAP. Beyoncé, Blue Ivy, and many more celebs make an appearance in the video and we can hardly handle how epic it truly is. The video itself is broken down into years, where we get a glimpse into a futuristic society. You're probably wondering what each scene entails, and the entire message JAY-Z is trying to deliver to us all in his newly released video. Well, the 2050 scene in "Family Feud" by JAY-Z is powerful AF.

The 2050 scene opens up with a group of women going to sit at a long, official table for a discussion. As the narrator reflects back to 2050 in the scene, the video begins,

The worst of us doesn't define us. Our commitment to these ideals run deep in my blood, nothing can change that. My beloved ancestor was one of the chief architects of the confessional papers and one of America's founding mothers. She and a group of women from all walks of life revised the Constitution over 444 years ago. At a time, mind you, when some thought that making America great meant making us afraid of each other.

As the women in the video (led by a grown-up Blue Ivy at the head of the table) discuss revising the Second Amendment to our Constitution, which "protects the right of the people to keep and bear arms," a difficult discussion ensues. One woman passionately states, "Some people should have the right to bear arms." Brie Larson follows up with, "I understand your point. In a perfect world it would be lovely if we could all just put down our weapons and get along, but that's not the world we live in."