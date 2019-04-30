Don't @ me, '90s, but the 2019 overalls trend is poised to outdo yours. Yes, you read that right, the classic denim bib is back and it's legitimately better than ever. Thanks to its championing by celebrities with the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, J. Lo, and Margot Robbie while out and about, as well as by Gina Rodriguez in her role as Jenny Young in Netflix's new hit movie, Someone Great, the one-piece is experiencing a sartorial renaissance of sorts and tbh, I want in on it stat.

Much like in the '90s, baggier styles with a boxier silhouette are feeling especially cool. Robbie and Ratajkowski both favor the relaxed silhouette and have styled it with a casual bra top underneath, which is also how Rodriguez's character rocks it in the film. This combination makes for the perfect summer look that will be breezy enough to brave the heat in, and it makes overalls feel slightly less dated. Ratajkowski opted for a red pair, Robbie's were striped, and Rodriguez's were classic blue. No matter what color you're into or whether you prefer overall shorts over the classic long-legged version, there's something on the market that'll strike your fancy. Check out 20 of the best options below and get ready to let your inner '90s babe shine.

Out West Wrangler Overalls $148 Shopbop Made by Wrangler, these overalls naturally have a workwear-inspired look but thanks to their cropped legs, they still feel totally modern.

In Contrast Dickies Denim Carpenter Overalls $60 Macy's I'm a sucker for exposed stitching in a contrasting hue so naturally, I love these overalls.

Très Bell Free People Carly Flare Overall $77 Revolve The classic '90s style get's a '70s makeover with the help flared legs.

A Classic Dickies Bib Overall $60 JC Penney Because you can never go wrong with the original.

Clean Slate Straight-Leg Overalls in Tile White $148 Madewell Forget about Labor Day—these white overalls are fresh to year all summer long.

Baby Blues Denim overall $49 J. Crew Factory J. Crew is kind of a denim expert, so you know these are going to fit and feel like a total dream.

Cherry Baby Women's Denim Shortall Coverall Romper $28 Target Shake things up a bit and opt for shorts overalls in a bright red hue! Featuring exposed stitching and frayed cuffs, these are especially unique.

Crop To It ASOS DESIGN Curve denim overall with kickflare in midwash blue $43 ASOS Featuring a singular envelope pocket and cropped kick flare legs, these overalls scream modern cool.

Comfort is Key Madewell Adirondack Short Overalls in Denville Wash $118 Shopbop These relaxed fit overalls look comfy enough to sleep in.

Fine Lines BDG Ryder Striped Denim Overall $99 Urban Outfitters Featuring a traditional pinstripe print, these overalls remind me of those train conductors wore. I'm into them!

Feeling Blue Denim Overalls LEVI'S® $128 Nordstrom Another day, another pair of kick flares.

Light Idea Rolla's Trade Overall $129 Revolve There's something about a light wash that feels extra summery, don't you think?

Rosy Disposition TWILL OVERALLS $75 Torrid Give you look an extra floral feel via light pink overalls that match seasonal blooms.

LBO City Chic Short Denim Overalls $69 Nordstrom For those nights (and days!) when you're not feeling your LBD.

Seeing Red Contrast-Stitch Denim Overalls $24 Forever 21 Red looks so good in overall form that I had to include a full-length version as well. Can you blame me?

I'm Torn Free People Baggy BF Overalls $90 Shopbop Thanks to their distressing, these overalls looks as authentically workwear as possible.

Off The Cuff LEVI'S Denim Short Overalls $98 Intermix In case you want your shorts overalls in super sun bleached form.

Draw The Lines Dickies Trendy Plus Size Cotton Carpenter Overalls $70 Macy's More pinstripes for all!

Super Relaxed Levi's Baggy Overalls $128 Shopbop These are extra baggy, meaning they're also extra comfy.