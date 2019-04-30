The 2019 Overalls Trend Is So Cool Even Em Rata & Gina Rodriguez Are On Board
Don't @ me, '90s, but the 2019 overalls trend is poised to outdo yours. Yes, you read that right, the classic denim bib is back and it's legitimately better than ever. Thanks to its championing by celebrities with the likes of Emily Ratajkowski, J. Lo, and Margot Robbie while out and about, as well as by Gina Rodriguez in her role as Jenny Young in Netflix's new hit movie, Someone Great, the one-piece is experiencing a sartorial renaissance of sorts and tbh, I want in on it stat.
Much like in the '90s, baggier styles with a boxier silhouette are feeling especially cool. Robbie and Ratajkowski both favor the relaxed silhouette and have styled it with a casual bra top underneath, which is also how Rodriguez's character rocks it in the film. This combination makes for the perfect summer look that will be breezy enough to brave the heat in, and it makes overalls feel slightly less dated. Ratajkowski opted for a red pair, Robbie's were striped, and Rodriguez's were classic blue. No matter what color you're into or whether you prefer overall shorts over the classic long-legged version, there's something on the market that'll strike your fancy. Check out 20 of the best options below and get ready to let your inner '90s babe shine.
Out West
Wrangler Overalls
$148
Shopbop
Made by Wrangler, these overalls naturally have a workwear-inspired look but thanks to their cropped legs, they still feel totally modern.
In Contrast
Dickies Denim Carpenter Overalls
$60
Macy's
I'm a sucker for exposed stitching in a contrasting hue so naturally, I love these overalls.
Très Bell
Free People Carly Flare Overall
$77
Revolve
The classic '90s style get's a '70s makeover with the help flared legs.
A Classic
Dickies Bib Overall
$60
JC Penney
Because you can never go wrong with the original.
Clean Slate
Straight-Leg Overalls in Tile White
$148
Madewell
Forget about Labor Day—these white overalls are fresh to year all summer long.
Baby Blues
Denim overall
$49
J. Crew Factory
J. Crew is kind of a denim expert, so you know these are going to fit and feel like a total dream.
Cherry Baby
Women's Denim Shortall Coverall Romper
$28
Target
Shake things up a bit and opt for shorts overalls in a bright red hue! Featuring exposed stitching and frayed cuffs, these are especially unique.
Crop To It
ASOS DESIGN Curve denim overall with kickflare in midwash blue
$43
ASOS
Featuring a singular envelope pocket and cropped kick flare legs, these overalls scream modern cool.
Comfort is Key
Madewell Adirondack Short Overalls in Denville Wash
$118
Shopbop
These relaxed fit overalls look comfy enough to sleep in.
Fine Lines
BDG Ryder Striped Denim Overall
$99
Urban Outfitters
Featuring a traditional pinstripe print, these overalls remind me of those train conductors wore. I'm into them!
Feeling Blue
Denim Overalls LEVI'S®
$128
Nordstrom
Another day, another pair of kick flares.
Light Idea
Rolla's Trade Overall
$129
Revolve
There's something about a light wash that feels extra summery, don't you think?
Rosy Disposition
TWILL OVERALLS
$75
Torrid
Give you look an extra floral feel via light pink overalls that match seasonal blooms.
LBO
City Chic Short Denim Overalls
$69
Nordstrom
For those nights (and days!) when you're not feeling your LBD.
Seeing Red
Contrast-Stitch Denim Overalls
$24
Forever 21
Red looks so good in overall form that I had to include a full-length version as well. Can you blame me?
I'm Torn
Free People Baggy BF Overalls
$90
Shopbop
Thanks to their distressing, these overalls looks as authentically workwear as possible.
Off The Cuff
LEVI'S Denim Short Overalls
$98
Intermix
In case you want your shorts overalls in super sun bleached form.
Draw The Lines
Dickies Trendy Plus Size Cotton Carpenter Overalls
$70
Macy's
More pinstripes for all!
Super Relaxed
Levi's Baggy Overalls
$128
Shopbop
These are extra baggy, meaning they're also extra comfy.
The Bold Type
UO Willie Linen Colorblock Overall
$80
Urban Outfitters
Channel the rainbow and the Fresh Prince of Bel Air in these technicolor overalls. You certainly won't be able to enter any room unnoticed.