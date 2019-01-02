The post-holiday withdrawals are real, y'all. In between going back to the office and struggling through your New Year's Eve-induced hangover, there's also the fact that many of the festive sips and bites that have tantalized your tastebuds over the past few months are no more. January can get pretty bleak on the treat front, which is why I'm so happy that the 2019 Girl Scout Cookies are here and adding a tasty new addition to their lineup.

On Wednesday, Jan. 2, the Girl Scouts revealed that everyone's favorite cookies are coming back to town just when we need them the most. Not ready to give up your Christmas cookie habit? You can keep the munching going into the new year, thanks to the return of customer-favorites like Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, aka Samoas, and Trefoils' Shortbread. In addition to the biscuits that you know and love, a new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie is also coming your way for the first time ever.

Back in August 2018, the Girl Scouts first revealed that the organization planned to drop a caramel-drizzled option that's sure to keep your beloved Samoas on their toes. If you're a fan of salty-sweet pairings, the salted caramel combo is here to take the classic chocolate chip cookie up a notch. Plus, the new biscuits are completely gluten-free, which means more customers than ever can jump on these totally mouthwatering goodies. Per the press release, here's what you can expect when you take these bad boys on a test run. The new Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie starts out with a melt-in-your mouth batter studded with semi-sweet chocolate chips and caramel flavor, before being topped off with a sprinkling of sea salt. Is it just me, or does this sound like heaven in cookie form?

Again, this gluten-free cookie is now available for the first time, so I have a feeling that your January slump is about to take a merry and bright turn. Before you head out on your GS cookie run, however, there are a few things to keep in mind. According to a press release, the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie unfortunately won't be available in every market, so I'd contact your local Girl Scout troop to see if they will be offering the new choice this year.

If they aren't, you'll still be able to try the gluten-free Toffee-tastic cookie, which is described as "a rich, buttery gluten-free cookie with sweet, crunchy, golden toffee bits." Sounds like a pretty delicious alternative to me. In addition, you can expect a slightly higher price tag than the average $3.50 to $5 per box for the gluten-free varieties, per the press release, with all proceeds going towards the "next generation of female entrepreneurs."

Girl Scout Cookie season starts on Wednesday, and you won't want to sleep on trying the Toffee-tastic cookie and the Caramel Chocolate Chip cookie as they will only be available in select Girl Scout council markets for "as long as supplies last," according to the press release. Something tells me that they'll be going quickly, so make plans to ring in 2019 with a box (or five) of these delicious goodies.