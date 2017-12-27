The 2018 Fashion Trend Is Plastic, But It Doesn't Involve 'Mean Girls'

Plastic fashion started trending in 2017, but the new year is clearly going to take it up a notch. The most surprising 2018 fashion trend is head to toe plastic, and to be fully transparent, it's not as bad as that sounds. Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian have long fan-girled over see-through shoes, an unusual choice for wealthy people who could no-doubt afford more luxurious fabrics, and now the trend has spread clear across the country.

While the plastic trend unfortunately has nothing to do with Mean Girls, it does boast a few advantages that millennials are likely to enjoy. As a fabric, plastic is cheap and durable, which translates into super affordable pieces that will last until you choose to recycle them. But if you're thinking I'm telling you to wear a full-on clear plastic outfit, calm down, because that's not the case (although you can get such a thing).

PVC (a flame resistant type of plastic) shoes are still going strong, other transparent accessories are hitting your favorite stores, and a clear coat may just be in your future. The clear plastic trend is one that can easily land you on a worst-dressed list, so let me give you some pointers on how to pull it off without looking like you've been shopping in a recycling bin.

Zara Vinyl High Heel Ankle Boots

($60; zara.com)

The best part of these boots is the black cap on the toe, because it means no pedicure necessary.

Topshop Clear Poncho Raincoat

($45; topshop.com)

Brave the spring showers in style with this frosted, translucent rain poncho.

Dolls Kill Clear Minded Bag

($18; dollskill.com)

Just be prepared for everyone to see what you're packing with a purse like this.

Zara Vinyl Tote Bag

($36; zara.com)

Another way to sport the trend is a non-transparent accessory covered in clear PVC. You don't have to let the whole world see what's in the depths of your purse.

Boohoo Charlotte Clear Block Two Part Heels

($41; boohoo.com)

Get the Yeezy look for much less with these clear sandals. They'll put all the focus on your sexy legs.

Jeffrey Campbell Tulloch Pumps

($65; shopbop.com)

This lower heeled shoe is a great way to rock the clear trend from day to night.

Steve Madden Bgeneva Crossbody Bag

($20; stevemadden.com)

This bag within a bag has a removable inside pouch, so you can keep some things a secret with the gold case or go full-on clear without it.

Urban Outfitters Transparent Grid Mini Backpack

($34; urbanoutfitters.com)

One of the keys to nailing this trend is finding things that look more expensive than they are. There are plenty of cheap looking clear bags out there, but the thicker material on this bag takes it to the celeb level.

Ban.do Clear Party Visor

($10; bando.com)

Wear this contemporary visor on your next beach day. It's frosted to keep the sun out but still hits the mark for the trend.

Asos Clear Perspex Rhinestone Buckle Hip And Waist Belt

($23; asos.com)

A translucent belt is one of the easiest ways to get on board, and the rhinestones on this one still give you some bling if that's your usual style.

Forever 21 Clear Vinyl Choker

($3; forever21.com)

If you're not ready to fully dive into this trend, try out something small like a clear choker. It's only $3, you have nothing to lose.

Fray Rainbow Hologram Jacket

($25; shopfray.com)

This transparent jacket adds an iridescent touch to the trend, so if you are a fan of any and all things unicorn and rainbow, this one's for you.

Love Culture Clear Shoulder Bag With Straw Pouch

($40; loveculture.com)

The camel straps and detailing add a luxe contrast to this clear cutie.