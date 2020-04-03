Snapchat Lenses can liven up your chats with a variety of filters to choose from. While you’re video chatting with friends on Zoom, you can apply Lenses from Snapchat to change up your appearance and entertain your friends. Here are the 14 best Snapchat Lenses on Zoom to make video calls so much fun.

Those who haven't used Snapchat's Snap Camera before will need to download the desktop application for their PC or Mac computer first. Then, you'll be able to use Snapchat Lenses with Zoom, as well as other video chatting services like Google Hangouts and Skype. The installation process is simple, and with a few steps, you'll be on your way to using your fave Lenses in your Zoom calls.

First, check to make sure your computer has the minimum requirements of Windows 7 (64-bit) for PC and OS 10.11 for Macs. Next, download the Snap Camera application and complete the prompts for installation. After it's installed, you may want to restart your computer or your Zoom app to make sure Snap Camera is visible. Finally, open up Zoom, and go to your Settings. From there, click on the Video tab and select the Camera drop-down menu and select "Snap Camera." Now you'll see a Snap Lens on your Zoom screen.

To change your Snapchat Lens, you'll need to do so directly through the Snap Camera. You'll find a ton of diferent Lenses at your fingertips with Snap Camera, but if you're looking for something specific, type in a search term in the "Search Lenses" bar toward the top.

1. The Potato Lens

The "Potato" Lens is from Lens creator Phil Walton, and it places you "underground" as an augmented reality (AR) potato. You can find this Lens in the "Featured" section of the Snap Camera or by searching "Potato" in the search bar.

2. "Park at the Beach" Lens

This AR beach Lens was created by Pedro Cruz, and it places you in a virtual paradise with the click of a button, complete with some cool shades.

3. Snapchat's Baby Lens

Snapchat's "Baby" Lens for Snap Cam is the same one you'll recognize from the original app.

4. "Cat On Your Head" Lens

Snapchat's "Cat On Your Head" Lens puts a ginger tabby cat on your head. TBH, it has some pretty life-like movements and expressions.

5. "Pizza Is Life" Lens

This pizza Lens by Snapchat Lens creator CyreneQ gives you pepperoni slices on your cheeks and a dancing AR character holding two slices of pizza.

6. "Cheese Noodle Boss" Lens

Lens creator Phil Walton's "Cheese Noodle Boss" Lens is reminiscent of a Jim Henson Muppet.

7. "Donut Glasses"

This Lens from WRLDSPACE gives you a pink frosting background with blue and yellow sprinkles and two sprinkle donuts over your eyes.

8. "Cosmic Cat" Lens

What's funnier than a cat with laser beam eyes over a galaxy-themed background? When you show up to your work meeting with it, the answer is "nothing." The "Cosmic Cat" Lens by Hailey Mendoza is an epic choice.

9. Tiger Lens

The "Tigger" Lens from ClockWork Dragons does not feature the beloved Winnie the Pooh character. Rather, it turns you into a white tiger. When you open your mouth, the tiger head opens its jaws like it's roaring.

10. The Flower Crown

There are several floral crowns on Snap Camera, so you might want to type the term into the search bar to find your favorite. This "Flower Crown" Lens by Marine gives you fake eyelashes and a nice glow.

11. The "Heart Eyes" Lens

This "Heart Eyes" lens created by Leo Denham uses cute emoji heart eyes and blurs the background.

12. The creepy clown

This "Vid Call Me" Lens by Lens creator jp pirie is as creepy as it gets, but if you're looking for a laugh, it's a hilarious Lens to use on your friends.

13. This soft glam freckles Lens

The "glam freckles" Lens from Gaëlle features a soft glam look and cute freckles.

14. Cute puppy Lens

Peter Studio created this "Puppy" Lens that gives you fluffy ears and a dog nose.

There are a ton of Lenses to choose from with Snap Camera, so you'll need to do some exploring to find more favorites.