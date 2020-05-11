You've likely been a victim of 13 Reasons Why's ability to make fans cry, but Netflix's dark teen drama is bringing on the waterworks in a whole new way. The show is gearing up for its final season, ending the emotional, twisted story of Clay Jensen, Justin Foley, Jessica Davis, and the rest of the Liberty High kids, and it's not going to be an easy goodbye. The 13 Reasons Why Season 4 teaser and release date announcement will have fans equally excited for more drama, and heartbroken at the thought of it all being over soon.

On May 11, Netflix released the first glimpse of 13 Reasons Why's final season. The video gives next to nothing away regarding what will actually happen in the new episodes, but it's compelling all the same. The biggest takeaway, of course, is the reveal of Season 4's release date: June 5, aka less than a month away from the announcement. With the new episodes coming to Netflix so soon, yet with so little known about what will actually happen in these new episodes, fans are likely getting especially antsy.

Check out the emotional teaser and date announcement for Season 4, and get ready to sob at the emotional tribute:

The teaser starts out with a cassette being loaded into a tape player, and then cuts to a scene of what appears to be a school dance, with Clay (Dylan Minnette) and Tony (Christian Navarro) hugging it out and eventually being joined by a handful of friends. But that's all the footage from the actual show. The rest of the teaser is filled with emotional behind-the-scenes footage from the creation of the final season, including table reads, on-set celebrations, and candid moments with cast members.

"I will never forget this experience for the rest of my life, so thank you," Alisha Boe (who plays Jessica) says through tears in a clip.

Interestingly, the teaser also features a glimpse of Justin Prentice in-costume as Bryce, which could be a hint that the now-dead character will return in Season 4 in some way — likely flashbacks. If that's the case, fans could also expect fellow recently deceased character Monty (Timothy Granaderos) to appear as well.

Fans will just have to wait for 13 Reasons Why Season 4 to hit Netflix on June 5 to get all the answers. Let's just hope they're prepared for all the emotions that'll come with that.