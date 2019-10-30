The 10 Best Halloween 2019 Food Deals That Are A Treat For Your Wallet

After what feel like months of buildup, spooky season is finally coming to an end on Thursday, Oct. 31. Whether you're planning to celebrate with a scary movie marathon at home, heading out on the town with friends, or eating all the Halloween candy you can stomach, these 10 best Halloween food deals for 2019 will help you fuel up for your night in the most festive way possible. Get ready to add a food crawl to your evening's itinerary, because there are so many promos to take advantage of this year.

This year, a number of your favorite eateries are rolling out a number of sweet and savory deals that you'll definitely want to sink your fangs into. While a number of savings require you to get dressed up in costume to partake, a few of these deals take into consideration that you might want to spend All Hallow's Eve with your couch, Netflix, and your choice of munchies. Luckily, Halloween is all about indulging your cravings, and you have your pick whether you're looking to satisfy your sweet tooth or get a cheap lunch or dinner in before your evening's plans. Keep scrolling for some of the most crave-worthy food deals that are on offer this year.

Chipotle

The Tex-Mex chain is bringing back its Boorito deal from last year, which means that you can once again score your choice of burrito, burrito bowl, salad, or an order of tacos for just $4 on Halloween, according to press materials. To get in on the savings, all you have to do is head to your local Chipotle between 3 p.m. local time to the time of closing on Oct. 31 and wear some kind of a costume to claim your discounted meal.

Courtesy of Chipotle

Krispy Kreme

If you're in the mood for something sweet, dressing up can also pay off big at your closest Krispy Kreme. On Halloween, all you need to do is dress up and make a trip to one of the doughnut chain's many participating locations to get a "doughnut of your choice" completely on the house, according to the Krispy Kreme website. Whether you decide to go for one of the retailer's specialty Halloween doughnuts or opt for a more classic choice is up to you. Unfortunately, this offer isn't available in Connecticut, Iowa, or Nebraska, so you're out of luck if you happen to live in one of these states.

DoorDash

Let's be real: There's a very real chance you won't want to leave the house come Oct. 31, and DoorDash is gifting customers $10 in credit to their choice of cuisine to celebrate that fact, according to press materials. You have until 11:59 p.m. PT on Halloween evening to follow DoorDash on either its Instagram or Twitter account, dress up as the food that you want to get savings on and post it to your platform of choice using the hashtag #DashOWeen. Once you follow all these directions, you'll get a special promo code in your DMs that you can redeem towards your evening noms.

7-Eleven

If you're hosting a scary movie marathon or just spending the evening solo, I'd recommend checking out 7-Eleven's BOGO pizza deal for 7Rewards members, which goes from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1 in stores. Once you download the 7-Eleven app, all you have to do is head to a 7-Eleven location, select your choice of hot-to-go pizzas, then scan your 7Rewards membership code when checking out.

Meanwhile, if you're not planning on leaving your home on Halloween, you can get large pizzas for just $3 each by ordering through the 7NOW delivery app.

Applebee's

While Applebee's has no shortage of cheap Halloween-ready sips to help you pregame your evening plans, you also don't want to miss out on the chain's deal on boneless wings. For a limited time, you can score boneless wings with Buffalo sauce for just 25 cents each when you dine in at your local Applebee's.

Baskin-Robbins

According to the Baskin-Robbins website, you can visit a storefront any time on Halloween to get in on scoops of your choice of ice cream for only $1.70 each. If you're looking for a sweet treat to bring home, you can also grab two pre-packed quarts of your favorite flavor for just $7.99.

Insomnia Cookies

Speaking of sweets, you'll want to make sure you don a costume when you head to Insomnia Cookies pre- or post-evening activities. In addition to scoring a free traditional cookie simply for dressing up, you'll be entered to win a $100 gift card for even more free cookies.

Sonic

According to a Sonic rep, the chain is bringing back its annual 50-cent corn dogs deal for 2019. All you have to do is head to stop by a Sonic storefront at any time on Halloween, and you can order as many of the half-off corn dogs as you want. How's that for all treats and no tricks?

Carl's Jr.

Vegetarians and vegans alike in the Los Angeles area can sink their fangs into the festivities by taking advantage of Carl's Jr.'s Beyond Burgers giveaway come All Hallow's Eve. According to press materials, all you have to do is head to one of the participating locations in Los Angeles, purchase a large drink, and use the phrase "Beyond Halloween" to get your choice of a Beyond Famous burger or Beyond BBQ Cheeseburger completely free of charge.

Courtesy of Carl's Jr.

Whole Foods

If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can save half off on frozen pizzas through Nov. 5 at Whole Foods Market locations, according to a rep for the company. Meanwhile, if you like to order your groceries online, you can also take advantage of the 50% off deal through Prime Now.

Unfortunately, Halloween is only one night a year, so I'd map out your food itinerary and note which deals extend into November when making your plans for the day.