Most people fantasize about going to the Oscars to rub elbows with the stars, take selfies with celebrities, and walk the red carpet in front of hundreds of flashing cameras. I, on the other hand, fantasize about what I'd wear and what my hair and makeup would look like if I ever got the opportunity to attend. I'm still waiting on my invitation, so in the mean time, I'll just have to live vicariously through the actual stars and take inspo from the best beauty looks at the 2019 Oscars, just in case my invitation really does ever come.

But first, here's the main I've learned from watching the pros walk the red carpet over the years: Whatever look you decide to go with — whether it's a full-on theme or just hopping on a current color trend — you can't go wrong when you really go for it, and do so confidently. If you're going with a classic look, commit. Wear your hair in finger waves, and pair it with a vintage-inspired cat eye and a red lip. If you decide to wear a truly avant-garde gown, go bold all the way with a modern makeup and hair look. As you can see, all the celebs below boldly rocked a wide array of killer beauty looks. If you were going to the Oscars, who's look would you steal?

Amandla Stenberg

Handout/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The 20-year-old actress hit the red carpet with a look torn from the pages of The Great Gatsby. Her gown, covered in chain fringe, looked inspired by the flapper era and was complemented by a sculptural wave in her hair and a super subtle cat eye.

Charlize Theron

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Chalk this up as the most unexpected beauty look of the night. Charlize Theron ditched her signature platinum blonde hair and showed up as a brunette, making everybody do a double take. But nothing could make me miss that bold orangey-red lip. That color paired with her muted blue dress is giving me so many heart eyes.

Gemma Chan

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

The Crazy Rich Asians star nailed her Oscars look, pairing her poppy pink dress with a subtle pink smokey eye and a subtle yet sharp eyeliner wing. Her messy (in a good way) updo totally showed off her statement collar. All in all, she looked elegant, yet modern.

Lady Gaga

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I will spend the rest of my life trying to figure out how Lady Gaga's hairstylist created those woven curls on her updo. That's not even the best part. Gaga contrasted her all black ensemble with an icy, silvery eyeliner that complements her platinum locks. A chic, elegant look all around, but with a slightly futuristic twist.

Laura Harrier

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

28-year-old Harrier proved that going the matchy-matchy route with your outfit and your makeup is 100 percent the way to go. She perfectly paired her powder blue dress with a barely-there baby blue eyeshadow and topped off the look with a playful ballerina bun. I'd say she looked like a princess, but let's be real: She looked like a queen.

Jennifer Lopez

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I've never met a Jennifer Lopez beauty look I didn't love, but this one is going on my list of favorites. I don't know what's better: her statement smokey eye that's not too dark or her sleek and shiny 'do. Regardless, the super soft wave and the definition of her eyes make this look equal parts sweet and fierce — a winning combination.

Ashley Graham

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Oscars, the model stunned in a subtle smokey eye and rosy lip combo: a super classic makeup look for the ages. But if you thought the front was good, just wait until you get a load of her hairdo in the back. The back of her sleek bun was embellished with a ton of tiny black bows, proving the delight is in the details.

Lucy Boynton

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

I need to know who is responsible for the Bohemian Rhapsody star's eyelash extensions, because they legit look like they're growing from her lash line. That said those sky-high lashes paired with Boynton's monochromatic pink makeup look and her blonde, wavy bob just might be my favorite look of the night.

Jasmine Tookes

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

While Victoria's Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes wasn't a guest at the actual Oscars ceremony, she attended the famous Vanity Fair afterparty, looking beautiful as ever. She wore a gorge, super long braided ponytail and opted for the most striking maroon eyeshadow to match her gown.

Maye Musk

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Also attending theVanity Fair afterparty was 70-year-old model Maye Musk, who absolutely slayed in a sparkly black and silver smokey eye to match her sparkly black and silver dress. (I told you this matchy-matchy look is a winner.) Overall, Musk proved that you are never too old to confidently rock a glitter eye, and if that's not the forever beauty inspo you need, I don't know what is.