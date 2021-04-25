At the end of a long day, few things feel more relaxing than a tranquil soak in the tub. Best of all, you can easily take your bath experience to the next level by investing in a few essential products. The best bathtub accessories span everything from tools to make your tub more comfortable to calming products that engage your senses, but what they all have in common is that they're easy to use and effective.

For the most part, the best bathtub accessories can be broken down into a couple of categories. There are products that help you set up a less cluttered or more comfortable environment like bathtub caddies, cup holders, bath pillows, and drain covers, to name a few. Then, there are the bath accessories which engage your senses so you can feel more relaxed — think: bath bombs, scented candles, and color-changing tub lights.

Additionally, while some products are great for use while you’re in the tub, other accessories make getting out of the bath much more pleasurable. (Because, let’s face it: Leaving the tub can be a dreaded experience.) Products like super-soft bath mats and towel warmers can make it a whole lot easier.

Scroll on to revamp your self-care routine with a tranquil bath with these brilliant products.

1. A Fan-Favorite Bamboo Bath Caddy Tray

With over 20,000 Amazon ratings, this popular bamboo bath caddy tray has extendable handles and a retractable design that’s designed to fit different-sized tubs. It’s roomy enough to hold bath-time essentials, including a book, wine glass, smartphone, and/or tablet. Plus, the slip-resistant silicone grips keep it securely in place.

Personally, I have had this caddy for over a year, and I love how compact it is: When I’m not using it, I can simply fold it away and tuck it inside a cabinet. Choose from six colors, each of which comes with a matching soap holder.

Promising Amazon review: “LOVE this caddy. I take baths at least 3-4 times a week with my iPad as a tv and a glass of wine. This literally has a section for everything. My phone. My towel. My drink. EVERYTHING. Obsessed. Totally was a game changer for my ‘me’ time.”

2. The Ultra-Luxe Bathtub Pillow That Supports Your Neck

This padded bath pillow is made with breathable mesh fabric, and it features strong suction cups to hold it in place and keep it from slipping around the tub. It’s easy to clean, too — it’s machine-washable and even comes with a mesh bag for washing. (Washing it in the bag prevents the suction cups from sticking to your washing machine.) “The suction is great,” one reviewer wrote. “You can hang it to air dry, and it’s so comfy and supportive.” Plus, several reviewers who experience back pain have raved that the pillow helps make bathing more comfortable and enjoyable.

Promising Amazon review: “This is absolutely the best bath pillow I have tried. It wins for comfort, ease of cleaning, suction to hold on to tub [...] It just feels great and wears well. I love it!”

3. These Moisturizing Bath Bombs That Won’t Stain Your Tub

These individually wrapped, colorful scented bath bombs come in a dozen scents to help you unwind as you soak, including Black Raspberry Vanilla, Lavender, Lemongrass Green Tea, Victorian Rose, and Melon Ball. Plus, according to both the manufacturer and reviewers, they won’t tint your tub or leave a sticky residue on your skin. One reviewer wrote: “They are wonderful. They don’t stain your tub or leave you feeling icky and sticky. My skin feels so soft after and the smell is great.”

The popular bath bombs — which have garnered over 32,000 Amazon reviews and an overall rating of five stars — are made with shea butter and cocoa butter. Some are even infused with pretty pearls and petals.

Promising Amazon review: “LOVE these. Not only do they dissolve completely and on their own, but I have never had a bath bomb be sooooo moisturizing to my skin. Love the colors it turns the water, and it’s true, they do not stain. During the dry winter, I plan on using them quite often. Thank you for such a great product!”

4. A Compact & Waterproof Bluetooth Speaker

Stream music or an audiobook in your tub with this waterproof Bluetooth speaker. It also features a built-in mic, which allows you to receive and answer calls without having to actually touch your smartphone’s screen. The speaker charges in less than three hours using the included USB charging cable, and it has a battery life of six hours. It includes a detachable suction cup, which is ideal for attaching the speaker to smooth shower walls (including glass, ceramic, and glazed tile). And, since it’s water-resistant, you won’t have to worry about accidentally dropping it in the tub or touching it with wet hands.

Promising Amazon review: “The Bluetooth speakers synced with my phone adequately, suctioned to my tile shower with no issues. I have always wanted a Bluetooth shower speaker and this was a well worth it needed purchase.”

5. This Handy Wine Glass & Beer Holder

You can keep your favorite beverage (whether that’s wine, beer, soda, tea, or something else) close at hand thanks to this SipCaddy cup holder. One reviewer explained, “This is great to have if you like to relax in [a] tub or hot tub and not worry about knocking over a wine glass or a can.”

The drink holder adheres to smooth surfaces with the included suction cup. According to the manufacturer, it can hold up to 7 pounds. It’s also made of dishwasher-safe plastic for easy cleaning. Choose from six colors, including clear (pictured), black, and pink.

Promising Amazon review: “Who ever invented this product is a genius!!! I love to soak in my tub with a glass of wine and bubbles!”

6. A Drain Cover To Add More Inches to Your Bath

An overflow drain cover lets you enjoy an extra-deep soak by blocking your tub’s overflow drain. According to the manufacturer, the 4-inch diameter fits most drains, while the dishwasher-safe design makes it super easy to clean. The drain cover is equipped with a hole at the top — which allows water to drain out in the case of an actual overflow — but reviewers love the extra inches of water.

One user raved, “The difference a few inches of water makes. I could seriously just hug whoever invented this piece of plastic.” While the manufacturer doesn’t specify exactly how much depth it can add, one customer estimated that it “adds an [extra] inch or an inch and a half to the bath.” The drain cover comes in four colors.

Promising Amazon review: “I love this!! I’ve had this for over a year and it really works! It keeps the water high and it stays that way- no draining of the water whatsoever, which has been a huge relief. I was pleasantly surprised that it fit the overflow drain because it’s a large size that extends outward. The suction power is great.”

7. A Plug-In Towel Warmer That Can Also Heat Up Your Bathrobe

After your bath, wrap yourself in a warm bathrobe or towel using this Keenray towel warmer, which heats up in just one minute and offers 60 minutes of continuous heating before automatically turning off. It has 20 liters of storage space, meaning it’s big enough to fit up to two large towels measuring 40 by 70 inches. “I can’t remember life before having cozy warm towels straight out of the bath or shower,” wrote one customer who gave it a five-star review. To use, just plug it in, and voilà! The towel warmer is available in six colors, including both eye-catching and neutral hues.

Promising Amazon review: “Nice product, warms well, nice size, looks good. Great idea to make post bath/shower really comforting.”

8. A Soothing Scented Soy Candle To Help You Relax

There’s nothing quite like the soft flicker of a candlelit bath — and this nontoxic scented candle is a lovely choice. While there are 10 scents to choose from, this particular Spa Day candle features notes of sea salt, jasmine, and wood. One reviewer described the scent as “very clean and light.” Another reviewer wrote, “This is a spa all wrapped up in a candle. The smell is so relaxing!” Plus, with a burn time of over 60 hours, you’re getting plenty of bang for your buck.

Promising Amazon review: “Amazing smell! I will only buy soy candles from now on! This spa day scent matched the name perfectly!”

9. This Ultra-Soft Bath Mat That Comes In 16 Colors

Skip the shock of a cold tile floor when you step out of the tub with a soft bath mat, like this one from Mayshine. Reviewers have described it as “super soft,” “plush,” and “very cushy.” Not only is the microfiber material designed to absorb water and dry your feet quickly, but it’s also machine-washable. The bottom is equipped with durable, anti-slip PVC to prevent sliding. With 16 vibrant shades and five sizes to select from, you’re sure to find one that fits in with your bathroom decor.

Promising Amazon review: “This bath mat runner is awesome! I love how it covers the entire floor area in front of the tub. Doesn’t slip when standing on it and super soft and comfortable for the feet.”

10. A Set Of Waterproof LED Lights That Stick To Your Tub

These color-changing LED lights for your tub engage your sense of sight. They’re waterproof, so they can be submerged in water without any worries. They’re remote-controlled, too — each light offers 16 color options, five brightness levels, two timers (one for two hours, one for four hours), and four lighting modes, including fun flashing ones. On the back of each light, you’ll find four large suction cups and built-in magnets for easy installation. (You’ll need to purchase AA batteries separately.) Snag them in packs of one, two, or four.

Promising Amazon review: “Light is bright and easy to use via the remote. Exactly what I was looking for.”